How Trader Joe's Signature Totes Have Changed Throughout The Years

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My Trader Joe's tote isn't just a grocery shopping bag; it's a fashion statement. It's a badge of honor for a longtime TJ's fan, a symbol of undying dedication to Trader Joe's cookie butter and soup dumplings. Longtime Trader Joe's shoppers probably have more than one of the grocery store's signature totes — and why wouldn't you? Designers have come up with some adorable TJ's tote bags over the years, and they're just as fashionable as they are useful.

Trader Joe's started the reusable grocery bags trend in 1977 with a simple canvas tote called the "Save-A-Tree" bag. The move kicked off a worldwide phenomenon of everyday people swapping plastic bags for reusable totes in the grocery store — and everywhere else. They've become a status symbol in stark contrast to luxury bags, an accessory that says you value simplicity, reduced waste, and local shopping.

Ironically, these bags (which cost $2 to $4 bought new at the store) can sell for hundreds to thousands of dollars online. Most resellers don't even pinpoint the actual date these bags were made — they label them "vintage," and enthusiasts buy them up. From simple and sturdy to brightly colored and micro versions, Trader Joe's bags have set the tone for totes through the decades. Here's how they've changed over the years.