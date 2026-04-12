How Trader Joe's Signature Totes Have Changed Throughout The Years
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My Trader Joe's tote isn't just a grocery shopping bag; it's a fashion statement. It's a badge of honor for a longtime TJ's fan, a symbol of undying dedication to Trader Joe's cookie butter and soup dumplings. Longtime Trader Joe's shoppers probably have more than one of the grocery store's signature totes — and why wouldn't you? Designers have come up with some adorable TJ's tote bags over the years, and they're just as fashionable as they are useful.
Trader Joe's started the reusable grocery bags trend in 1977 with a simple canvas tote called the "Save-A-Tree" bag. The move kicked off a worldwide phenomenon of everyday people swapping plastic bags for reusable totes in the grocery store — and everywhere else. They've become a status symbol in stark contrast to luxury bags, an accessory that says you value simplicity, reduced waste, and local shopping.
Ironically, these bags (which cost $2 to $4 bought new at the store) can sell for hundreds to thousands of dollars online. Most resellers don't even pinpoint the actual date these bags were made — they label them "vintage," and enthusiasts buy them up. From simple and sturdy to brightly colored and micro versions, Trader Joe's bags have set the tone for totes through the decades. Here's how they've changed over the years.
Canvas totes with a motto
The Trader Joe's "A Unique Grocery Store" canvas bags were released in the early 2000s and were a bit of a throwback to the original style. They are simple, white totes with the Trader Joe's logo branded on either side, with the motto printed below the logo in red.
Red Hawaiian print bag
This iconic Trader Joe's tote was released in September 2006 and has had customers enamored ever since. They have a reputation for being very durable and long-lasting, and the hibiscus design adds a summery, island-style vibe to your day. People use these for everything from shopping to camping and vacations, and many hope they'll see the design re-released. "If they ever reissue them, I'll buy 10," one person wrote on Reddit.
Red and maroon canvas bags
In the early 2010's, Trader Joe's released a red canvas bag that sports the store's logo and grocery staples. It's one of the more popular vintage TJ's reusable bags and comes in two shades — a true red and a much harder-to-find wine-colored maroon style. Online resellers have these bags listed at around $50.
Fruit and veggies bag
Beloved for its bright colors and bold design, Trader Joe's released its still popular fruit and veggies tote around 2014. It remains a hit for being colorful and nostalgic, as well as ever-useful for everything from a beach day to actual grocery trips. Some people say this is their absolute favorite Trader Joe's bag, one that they use for everything. "I got mine in 2018. I still use it every day as my work bag," one Redditor wrote. "I love it so much. I even bought a few extra back when they sold it but they're so worn out I wish I could get a new one."
Corn in the sunshine bag
To celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2017, Trader Joe's leaned into a whimsical artistic style and bright colors. It released a waxy canvas tote featuring a drawing of its storefront under a bright blue sky. A yellow sun decorates the top of the bag, with a can of corn situated in the center.
Pickle tote
A limited-time run of pickle-themed totes was on tap for Trader Joe's in 2021. These were made from cotton and featured a bright mixture of greenish-yellow and red colors that made up a retro-styled design. The artwork is reminiscent of old school newspaper advertising and is printed on both sides of the tote.
Mini canvas totes
In 2024, Trader Joe's broke the mold and introduced mini canvas totes that mirror the ever-popular classic navy and off-white vintage design. They're canvas bags with a white background and detailing in yellow, red, green, or navy. These tiny bags immediately developed a devoted following and were such a hit that Trader Joe's re-released them in December 2025.
Canvas micro totes
Building on the success of the mini totes, Trader Joe's took it a step further in November 2025 and released canvas micro totes. They're tiny, measuring 4-½ inches by 3-½ inches, and are the same design as the larger-sized versions above. Perfect for grabbing smaller items like your favorite lip balm or Chai Tea Mints, these totes also came with a reusable grocery bag tucked inside for larger hauls. However, these were a "limited time" design, so you'll have to check your location to see if they're still available.
Mini pastel canvas totes
Pastel totes were all the rage in 2025, so much so that Trader Joe's re-released adorable mini canvas totes in pastel tones like blue, pink, lavender, and mint in early 2026. They were about 13 inches long and 11 inches high and sold for $2.99 each. They continue to be an object of obsession for many, with some even using paints and embroidery to add their own personal spring-themed designs.
Large lavender and pink canvas totes
Trader Joe's newest canvas totes were released on March 23, 2026, and they've already gotten a cult following. The large off-white canvas bags with handles feature detailing in lavender or pink. At $3.99 each, they're limited edition and have had people lining up to get their hands on one. "They are a pretty classic bag IMO, similar to the LL Bean one," one person wrote on Reddit. "Also, they're oddly popular in Japan and people there are willing to spend a lot of money on them." Another fan summed up the craze with just three words describing their love for the bag: "Form, function, and LAVENDER!"