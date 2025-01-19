Which Grocery Store Originated Reusable Bags?
If you were to breeze into your local grocery store and head towards checkout, you'd likely hear the age-old "paper or plastic?" bit. The exchange between customer and employee became so second nature that we didn't even really register it happening. But these days, many people opt out of the offering and choose to bring their own shopping bags instead. When used regularly, they are a great way to reduce how much single-use plastic you use. It seems as if people have been choosing to go this route for years, but the idea had to start somewhere.
If you can believe it, one of America's most beloved grocery stores was among the first to start selling the now ubiquitous bags. Dubbed the "Save-A-Tree" bag, Trader Joe's began selling reusable canvas shopping totes back in 1977. While this was a great way to teach shoppers to be more conscious about waste, it was also an excellent way for Trader Joe's to create brand awareness. Trader Joe's introduced the idea at supermarkets, and they became more mainstream after another decade or so. Today, forgoing paper and plastic for natural fibers and durable plastic is more popular than ever, thanks to Trader Joe's and other stores for hopping on the bandwagon.
The Trader Joe's tote bag phenomenon
Many Trader Joe's products have gained immense popularity over the years, but the store's tote bags are specifically popular with tourists traveling to the United States. The bags are very economically priced but fashionable enough to have become the "it" grocery tote bag. So, what really makes them stand above the rest? Well, there are a couple of probable reasons.
It's common for travelers to pick up a souvenir or two for their loved ones on vacation, so when tourists come to the U.S., many of them want to stop at Trader Joe's. For one, the store can only be found in the United States, so some travelers are visiting Trader Joe's for the first time. Plus, the vibe of the bags fits right into the aesthetic of Amerikajin — a Japanese fashion trend inspired by casual American clothes.
Another reason could be the effect of social media. When something starts trending on TikTok or Instagram, or celebrities are photographed using an item, it definitely generates interest. The obsession is well-known enough that people have opted to sell the totes at marked-up prices on websites like Etsy and eBay, though Trader Joe's does not condone reselling the bags — the intention is for the product to go straight to loyal customers. Trends come and go, but if I had to guess, reusable grocery bags (especially the Trader Joe's ones) won't be going anywhere anytime soon.