Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Belongs In Your Coffee — Here's Why
When you're craving a cookie, Trader Joe's Cookie Butter is the next best thing. But did you know there's a way to infuse that same nostalgic flavor of speculoos cookies into your coffee? Eric Gantz, co-founder of Verena Street Coffee, told The Takeout that cookie butter is your secret weapon.
"If you're experimenting, cookie butter can add a sweet, spiced layer to darker coffees, especially espresso or cold brew," he shares. "This works best with coffee that's already bold," he explains. Cookie butter adds sweet, warm undertones to full-bodied, acidic brews, and the sugar softens the sometimes harsh sip. "Just remember, it's about balance," Gantz warns. "Coffee should still be the star."
To create cookie butter-flavored coffee at home, you'll need hot coffee, milk, and the sweet spread. "Melt a small amount [of cookie butter] with hot coffee or milk, then stir ... Keep the focus on the coffee's natural flavors, and only add enough for a subtle twist," Gantz advises. How much you incorporate is totally up to you, but about a tablespoon is a good place to start. Fans of an extra sweet and creamy coffee can go one step further. "Add whipped cream or crushed cookies for a topping," Gantz says. For an iced cookie butter coffee, finish it off with a two-ingredient marshmallow cold foam.
Can you put nut butter in coffee?
To elevate your coffee's texture and flavor profile in a manner similar to cookie butter but with less sweetness, consider adding your favorite store-bought or homemade nut butter. "Nut butters like almond or hazelnut add creaminess and a subtle nutty sweetness," Gantz says. "Peanut butter is rich and pairs well with chocolatey brews." To add nut butter to your coffee, melt it down and stir it directly into the coffee like you would with cookie butter. For a nutty homemade latte, add melted nut butter to steamed milk, then pour it onto your hot or iced coffee. You can even make a latte in an empty peanut butter jar! Top your beverage with a dollop of whipped cream and roasted, crushed nuts of your choice, like almonds, pecans, or peanuts.
If nut butters aren't your thing, another way to upgrade your morning brew is by adding spices or syrups. "For purists, good coffee needs nothing extra," Gantz explains. "If you want to experiment, try cinnamon, vanilla, or nutmeg." These additions can bring a touch of warmth and subtle sweetness. Remember, the goal should be to "complement, not overpower the coffee," Gantz says.