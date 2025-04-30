Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Belongs In Your Coffee — Here's Why

When you're craving a cookie, Trader Joe's Cookie Butter is the next best thing. But did you know there's a way to infuse that same nostalgic flavor of speculoos cookies into your coffee? Eric Gantz, co-founder of Verena Street Coffee, told The Takeout that cookie butter is your secret weapon.

"If you're experimenting, cookie butter can add a sweet, spiced layer to darker coffees, especially espresso or cold brew," he shares. "This works best with coffee that's already bold," he explains. Cookie butter adds sweet, warm undertones to full-bodied, acidic brews, and the sugar softens the sometimes harsh sip. "Just remember, it's about balance," Gantz warns. "Coffee should still be the star."

To create cookie butter-flavored coffee at home, you'll need hot coffee, milk, and the sweet spread. "Melt a small amount [of cookie butter] with hot coffee or milk, then stir ... Keep the focus on the coffee's natural flavors, and only add enough for a subtle twist," Gantz advises. How much you incorporate is totally up to you, but about a tablespoon is a good place to start. Fans of an extra sweet and creamy coffee can go one step further. "Add whipped cream or crushed cookies for a topping," Gantz says. For an iced cookie butter coffee, finish it off with a two-ingredient marshmallow cold foam.