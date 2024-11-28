Don't Toss Out That Empty Peanut Butter Jar, Make A Latte Instead
Peanut butter is a staple pantry item for people across the country and has a multitude of uses. Whether in sandwiches or smoothies, enjoyers of the premier nut spread know just how versatile peanut butter truly is.
All peanut butter lovers surely know the feeling of running out of the delicious topping too quickly. While it can bum us out to go without it until our next grocery trip, an empty jar doesn't necessarily mean you've had the last of what that container has to offer — especially if you are a lover of both peanut butter and coffee.
Peanut butter and coffee are a generally underrated combination. While it isn't quite as unsung as espresso and orange juice, the nutty flavoring can complement your coffee very well. However, most people are rarely inclined to simply scoop a spoonful of peanut butter into a cup of joe.
A TikTok has revealed what you should do with that empty jar of your favorite peanut butter before tossing it in the trash. By making a latte inside your empty peanut butter jar, you can have a delicious drink in your hands in mere moments and be satisfied that you found one last hurrah for a container at the end of its road — no scooping necessary.
Using every last bit of peanut butter in the jar
Since it's unlikely that you can scrape every spec of peanut butter out of its container, the residual spread is typically tossed in the trash when the jar is nearly empty. However, TikTok user Chef Reilly Meehan gave viewers the inside scoop on an alternative to this wasteful tendency that allows you to use every last drop of your peanut butter.
@chefreillymeehan
She's BAAAAAACK. Thanks to Ryan for leaving me the empty PB jar🥰#espresso#coffee#shakenespresso#peanutbutter#shakeit
While Meehan makes his own personal variation, which includes shaking up a combination of fresh espresso, creamer, honey, and vanilla paste inside a (mostly) empty jar of peanut butter, the method is pretty open-ended. Ultimately, all it takes is some coffee and creamer and a willingness to use your empty jar one last time.
The idea calls into question how else you can create a latte in similar ways. For example, you can add some delicious homemade chocolate syrup to the container to enjoy a peanut butter-chocolate-flavored coffee. Considering its similarities to peanut butter, experimenting with an empty Nutella container could grant your latte a rich new flavor that could easily become a favorite.