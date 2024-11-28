Don't Toss Out That Empty Peanut Butter Jar, Make A Latte Instead

Peanut butter is a staple pantry item for people across the country and has a multitude of uses. Whether in sandwiches or smoothies, enjoyers of the premier nut spread know just how versatile peanut butter truly is.

All peanut butter lovers surely know the feeling of running out of the delicious topping too quickly. While it can bum us out to go without it until our next grocery trip, an empty jar doesn't necessarily mean you've had the last of what that container has to offer — especially if you are a lover of both peanut butter and coffee.

Peanut butter and coffee are a generally underrated combination. While it isn't quite as unsung as espresso and orange juice, the nutty flavoring can complement your coffee very well. However, most people are rarely inclined to simply scoop a spoonful of peanut butter into a cup of joe.

A TikTok has revealed what you should do with that empty jar of your favorite peanut butter before tossing it in the trash. By making a latte inside your empty peanut butter jar, you can have a delicious drink in your hands in mere moments and be satisfied that you found one last hurrah for a container at the end of its road — no scooping necessary.