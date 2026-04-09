While goat cheese isn't the best choice for dishes like macaroni and cheese, it is clearly a strong candidate for being the star of your sandwich. However, the utter simplicity of Ringo Starr's favorite sandwich might make you assume that not much can be done to make it as legendary a dish as the musician himself. Luckily, that assumption is entirely incorrect.

Even if you choose to be as faithful to the two-ingredient sandwich as possible, you can still get creative. For example, start with a soft, spreadable goat cheese and add a second layer of harder goat cheese to give your sandwich more character and depth. Goat cheese is easier to work with than you may think, and the non-cow dairy product is easy to find at stores like Aldi, where several of the best cheeses you can buy come from goats. Like many retailers, Aldi carries soft goat cheese in a variety of flavors, including honey, blueberry-vanilla, and garlic and herb, which allows you to add a fruity or savory flavor twist.

Alternatively, you can stray ever so slightly from the idealistic bread and goat cheese limitations and add other ingredients, like roasted red pepper and spinach. Small ingredients like thyme, minced garlic, rosemary, salt, and a drizzle of olive oil can also take your sandwich up a notch. Ultimately, the key is to let the goat cheese itself shine while adding just enough complementary flavors as you see fit.