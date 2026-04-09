Ringo Starr's Go-To Sandwich Is Just 2 Ingredients (And Ridiculously Simple)
Everyone has certain dishes in incredibly high regard, and because of how common they are, one of these cherished foods is often some kind of sandwich. When it comes to legendary musician and beloved Beatles member Ringo Starr, the drummer is quite fond of an incredibly simple yet unique form of sandwich that few can say is their go-to lunch — a goat cheese sandwich. The unique sandwich preference was revealed on an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" during the host's signature recurring segment entitled "The Colbert Questionnaire," when Ringo explained his love for the simple sandwich and his reasoning behind using goat cheese rather than cow cheese.
"I don't have a lot of them anymore, but cheese [sandwiches]," Starr initially responded when asked about the best sandwich. However, the musician followed up this simple yet effective answer by getting a bit more specific, explaining, "It has to be goat cheese now ... I don't eat anything from the cow." The legendary musician's answer didn't seem to shock Colbert quite as much as Ryan Gosling's admission that ice cream sandwiches were his favorite kind of sandwich, but it was a revelation that was surprising yet somehow expected from an enigma like Ringo Starr.
How to make the best goat cheese sandwich possible
While goat cheese isn't the best choice for dishes like macaroni and cheese, it is clearly a strong candidate for being the star of your sandwich. However, the utter simplicity of Ringo Starr's favorite sandwich might make you assume that not much can be done to make it as legendary a dish as the musician himself. Luckily, that assumption is entirely incorrect.
Even if you choose to be as faithful to the two-ingredient sandwich as possible, you can still get creative. For example, start with a soft, spreadable goat cheese and add a second layer of harder goat cheese to give your sandwich more character and depth. Goat cheese is easier to work with than you may think, and the non-cow dairy product is easy to find at stores like Aldi, where several of the best cheeses you can buy come from goats. Like many retailers, Aldi carries soft goat cheese in a variety of flavors, including honey, blueberry-vanilla, and garlic and herb, which allows you to add a fruity or savory flavor twist.
Alternatively, you can stray ever so slightly from the idealistic bread and goat cheese limitations and add other ingredients, like roasted red pepper and spinach. Small ingredients like thyme, minced garlic, rosemary, salt, and a drizzle of olive oil can also take your sandwich up a notch. Ultimately, the key is to let the goat cheese itself shine while adding just enough complementary flavors as you see fit.