Ryan Gosling's Favorite Sandwich Is Sweeter Than You Would Expect
Ryan Gosling is among the most enigmatic men in the film world today, and his unique, sometimes peculiar actions and comments feed into his insanely popular public persona. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that his treasured foods also come directly out of left field. For example, when it comes to his all-time favorite sandwich, rather than picking a regional favorite like Elton John's go-to tomato and cheese, Gosling chose a beloved snack that most wouldn't even think of: ice cream sandwiches.
Gosling revealed his preference for the sweet treat over standard subs and clubs in a 2024 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," shocking the host with his unique response. While Gosling didn't divulge what kind of ice cream sandwich he likes the most — after all, there are many variations of the treat you can make at home — he was notably firm with his choice. "You could have all the sandwiches in the world, and it'd be a tough decision, but the ice cream sandwich comes out — your mind's made up," Gosling doubled down.
@colbertlateshow
I scream, you scream, Ryan Gosling screams for ice cream. 🍦😛 #Colbert #ryangosling #colbertquestionert
Ryan Gosling is known for his love of sweet treats
While choosing an ice cream sandwich as your No. 1 sandwich is a bit out of the ordinary, it makes a lot more sense if you know just how much Ryan Gosling enjoys sweets and desserts. For example, one of the actor's most impressive hidden talents is his ability to make homemade pie, an ability he revealed in an interview with W Magazine in early 2024. "I make a hell of a pie. I go raspberry," Gosling revealed before explaining, "My mom used to bake as a side hustle growing up, so I'm lucky enough to get the pie gene."
And Gosling's love of sweet dishes goes beyond just ice cream sandwiches and raspberry pies — he's also a big fan of a recipe that he says his mother-in-law, Eva Perez Suarez, has absolutely perfected. More specifically, Suarez makes a variation of rice pudding called arroz con leche, which uses raw rice rather than leftover rice like many rice pudding recipes call for in the United States. Her take on arroz con leche is so exquisite that Gosling once said in an interview with Netflix that he'd gladly eat it every day for the rest of his life. "It's like an angel's crying on your tongue," he praised.