Ryan Gosling's Favorite Sandwich Is Sweeter Than You Would Expect

Ryan Gosling is among the most enigmatic men in the film world today, and his unique, sometimes peculiar actions and comments feed into his insanely popular public persona. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that his treasured foods also come directly out of left field. For example, when it comes to his all-time favorite sandwich, rather than picking a regional favorite like Elton John's go-to tomato and cheese, Gosling chose a beloved snack that most wouldn't even think of: ice cream sandwiches.

Gosling revealed his preference for the sweet treat over standard subs and clubs in a 2024 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," shocking the host with his unique response. While Gosling didn't divulge what kind of ice cream sandwich he likes the most — after all, there are many variations of the treat you can make at home — he was notably firm with his choice. "You could have all the sandwiches in the world, and it'd be a tough decision, but the ice cream sandwich comes out — your mind's made up," Gosling doubled down.