Elton John's Favorite Sandwich Is A Simple British Classic

It's hard not to be fascinated with the eating habits of celebrities, because when you've got all those resources (AKA fame and money), you'd think every meal would be filled with foie gras and caviar. But for some, eating simply is the way to go; At least it is in Elton John's case.

In a conversation with comedian Stephen Colbert (for a segment aptly named "The Colbert Questionert"), John reveals that his favorite sandwich is made of only three ingredients, one of them being whole wheat bread. The filling? It's just cheese and tomato. No butter or anything else; Just a good ol' cheese and tomato sandwich. And since tomatoes are naturally so juicy, why bother adding condiments anyway? Sometimes deliciousness lies in simplicity. Plus, imagine how easy one of these things would be to put together for a midnight snack.

Cheese and tomato sandwiches are indeed a popular item in the U.K., which is where Elton John is from, so I'm sure it counts as a comfort food. While he doesn't elaborate on what type of cheese he prefers, I'm guessing a good English cheddar would pair well with the slight acidity from a fresh tomato.