The Type Of Cheese You Should Never Use To Make Mac And Cheese

Classic, creamy, and fairly easy to make; a gooey mac and cheese is hard to beat. The dish is so simple you likely won't ruin it no matter what you do. Still, being picky about ingredients will make your recipe significantly better. Choosing the wrong pasta is one of the biggest mistakes that can ruin mac and cheese, but choosing the wrong cheese is even worse. Russell Kook, Executive Chef at The Bellevue Chicago, had some advice for us.

"Avoid aged cheeses that don't melt well," Kook told The Takeout. "Cheeses like feta, goat cheese, or very sharp cheddars can get oily and separate. They can be great for flavor, but not for the base." He's also not a fan of pre-shredded cheese. "Pre-shredded cheese is convenient, but those additives prevent clumping in the bag and unfortunately, they also prevent good melting. They can leave your sauce gritty or chalky."

Similarly, we'd include low-fat cheese and processed cheese on the list of ingredients to avoid adding to mac and cheese. These types of cheeses will leave your dish tasting too salty or too bland. Even worse, they may imitate the taste of boxed mac and cheese which defeats the entire purpose of making this meal from scratch.