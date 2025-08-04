The Type Of Cheese You Should Never Use To Make Mac And Cheese
Classic, creamy, and fairly easy to make; a gooey mac and cheese is hard to beat. The dish is so simple you likely won't ruin it no matter what you do. Still, being picky about ingredients will make your recipe significantly better. Choosing the wrong pasta is one of the biggest mistakes that can ruin mac and cheese, but choosing the wrong cheese is even worse. Russell Kook, Executive Chef at The Bellevue Chicago, had some advice for us.
"Avoid aged cheeses that don't melt well," Kook told The Takeout. "Cheeses like feta, goat cheese, or very sharp cheddars can get oily and separate. They can be great for flavor, but not for the base." He's also not a fan of pre-shredded cheese. "Pre-shredded cheese is convenient, but those additives prevent clumping in the bag and unfortunately, they also prevent good melting. They can leave your sauce gritty or chalky."
Similarly, we'd include low-fat cheese and processed cheese on the list of ingredients to avoid adding to mac and cheese. These types of cheeses will leave your dish tasting too salty or too bland. Even worse, they may imitate the taste of boxed mac and cheese which defeats the entire purpose of making this meal from scratch.
The best cheeses to use in mac and cheese
Just as choosing the wrong cheese will ruin mac and cheese, using the right ones will elevate the dish. "The key to a good mac is a cheese that melts smoothly and emulsifies into the sauce. You want a creamy, not clumpy texture." According to Kook, "Fontina, Gruyère, and a good-quality American or mild cheddar are my go-tos. Fontina melts like a dream and has a subtle nuttiness. Gruyère adds depth without overpowering. American cheese gives you that ultra-smooth, nostalgic base." Though you can play around and experiment with other cheeses, these three types are a sure bet.
If you want to make something truly outstanding, "Blending two or three cheeses is the move for complexity and texture," says Kook. This strategy is perfect for informal dinners where you want to delight guests with unexpected tastes in a familiar dish. Not sure where to start? Try this classic, three-cheese mac and cheese recipe that's easy to make and never fails to impress. In any case, no matter which cheese you end up using, "If you want a luxurious texture, shred your cheese fresh. It's worth the extra few minutes."