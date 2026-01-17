Costco Vs Trader Joe's Boxed Wine: Which Is The Best Value?

Boxed wine used to be something you hid in the back of the fridge for yourself. It definitely wasn't good enough to serve to guests — unless those guests were cash-strapped college students. But times — and tap spouts — have changed since the first 5 liter box of Franzia hit grocery store shelves in the 1980s. Today, boxed wines are going "premium" with the bestselling Bota Box, award-winning Gratsi, and some budget-friendly options from your local Costco and Trader Joe's. Both retailers carry 3-liter private label offerings: Costco has its fan-favorite Kirkland Signature brand, while Trader's Joes offers an expanded series of boxed wines called Block.

All of these bag-in-box beverages serve up four bottles worth of wine for around the price of one. That's 20 glasses! But buying boxed wine isn't only about saving $2. Some people find boxed wine is a better choice than bottled because it's super portable, ready on demand, and it stays fresher for longer. Boxed wine also carries a smaller carbon footprint when it comes to packaging, distribution, and consumer recycling. That all sounds amazing ... but, how does it taste?

With retail sales of boxed wines trending upward, we were eager to find out if this new generation of cardboard Cabernets deserves to shake its bottom-of-the-barrel reputation. Specifically, we put Costco's Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Grigio up against Trader Joe's. Which revered retailer pours the better value in boxed wine: the warehouse giant or quirky corner grocer?