12 Most Affordable Places To Buy Ground Meats In 2026, Hands Down

There was a time in the United States when one could, if nothing else, go to a supermarket and pick up some ground meat as an affordable protein option. Those days are now well in the wistful past. Ground beef alone has more than doubled in cost over the last 15 years, while the USDA predicts that it will have increased 10% from the previous year by the end of 2026 — outracing the rate of inflation. As we speak, the price of an average pound of minced cow meat is an eye-watering $6.82. That's a lot of bread for a small chunk of livestock.

And it's not as if the alternatives are much better. The soaring price of chicken can make the ground offering just as costly as beef, depending on where you shop. And even ground turkey, which folks have been swapping in for beef to save some cash and eat a little healthier, has seen its pricing get volatile due to supply issues — stemming from recent spread of bird flu, among other setbacks.

So, where does the average shopper turn for their ground meat products in 2026, while sticking to their grocery budget? Here's a list of 12 outlets that are selling their ground meat at reasonably low retail prices — at the very least below the average current costs. You might want to strike while the iron's hot at these places, for who knows what the future will bring.