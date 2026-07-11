The Best And Worst Ground Meats At Aldi, Ranked

Aldi is beloved around the world for its extraordinarily low prices, and there is no exception when it comes to the store's deep variety of ground meat selections. Its fresh (and frozen) options in this category offer not only a wide variety of ground beef with different fat ratios and grades, but also other delectable meats — such as chicken, turkey, and pork — all at prices that are sometimes hard to believe.

While Americans often think of ground beef mainly as the foundation for burgers — especially in the summer — it can also be used in a variety of other ways, including meatballs, meatloaf, and a seemingly endless number of loose-meat recipes. (Though to be clear, ground beef is not strictly the same as beef mince.)

For this comparison, we wanted to look at Aldi's wide range of ground meat products — not only for their usefulness in burger-making but across the spectrum of recipes — as well as other aspects like ease of use, quality-to-price ratio, and price compared to other nearby grocery stores. Prices are accurate as of writing, but may vary depending on the location. All that said, let's take a look at our ranking of the best and worst within the Aldi ground meat canon.