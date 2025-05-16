The Easiest Way To Use Up Ground Turkey Gives A Classic Comfort Dish A Leaner Spin

There are lots of ingredients you can add to meatloaf to make it better. But if you really want to switch things up, ditch the usual ground beef (or beef and pork) and make it with ground turkey instead. Turkey is naturally lower in fat than ground beef or pork, and its lighter taste and texture deliver a meatloaf that's still comforting but more delicate, without any heaviness or stodge.

On the flipside, the lack of fat also means there's a chance your turkey meatloaf could turn out dry or bland, since fat adds both moisture and flavor. But even if you've had a previous bad experience that's put you off, then it's time to put those fears to one side. Turkey's mild taste actually makes it a great canvas for incorporating extra flavors, which means the dish is endlessly customizable. Try adding some underrated ingredients to enhance your meatloaf and make it a bit more unusual. And by following a few simple tips, you can achieve a tasty and tender meatloaf that will rival any beefy version.

Firstly, you need to use the right kind of ground turkey. For the best flavor and a juicier bite, it's best to use a mixture of light and dark meat rather than just lean ground breast for this dish. Try a blend that's around 93% or 94% lean meat. Then, you can choose from a variety of mix-ins to further boost the taste and texture of your meatloaf.