Before Freezing Any Ground Protein, Use This Trick To Save Tons Of Space

While the cheapest way to buy ground meat is often in bulk, storing it isn't always easy. Packages of ground protein can consume space in the freezer, and thawing them can take time. Portioning ground meat before freezing and storing it in single servings can be a great way to save time and space. If you're wondering what container you should use for storing frozen meat, the best option is actually a zipper-seal plastic bag.

This might sound surprising, considering there are so many great reusable storage containers on the market. However, a zippable plastic bag has a few pros that other containers lack. For one thing, they are disposable, which makes cleanup after thawing a breeze. Bags can also bend and compress to perfectly nest with other objects in the freezer. Storage bags can even reduce the risk of freezer burn if you properly remove any excess air.

The secret trick — use a rolling pin. First, place a 1-pound portion of ground beef, turkey, or chicken into a sealable bag, leaving it slightly open. Lay the bag flat and press all the air out of the corners with your hands. Then, gently roll out any remaining bubbles until it's flat before sealing and popping the bag into the freezer. The result is a super-narrow pound of ground meat that's easy to stack. If you stop using round storage containers in the freezer, you'll have plenty of space for leftovers, veggies, and more.