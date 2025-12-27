Before Freezing Any Ground Protein, Use This Trick To Save Tons Of Space
While the cheapest way to buy ground meat is often in bulk, storing it isn't always easy. Packages of ground protein can consume space in the freezer, and thawing them can take time. Portioning ground meat before freezing and storing it in single servings can be a great way to save time and space. If you're wondering what container you should use for storing frozen meat, the best option is actually a zipper-seal plastic bag.
This might sound surprising, considering there are so many great reusable storage containers on the market. However, a zippable plastic bag has a few pros that other containers lack. For one thing, they are disposable, which makes cleanup after thawing a breeze. Bags can also bend and compress to perfectly nest with other objects in the freezer. Storage bags can even reduce the risk of freezer burn if you properly remove any excess air.
The secret trick — use a rolling pin. First, place a 1-pound portion of ground beef, turkey, or chicken into a sealable bag, leaving it slightly open. Lay the bag flat and press all the air out of the corners with your hands. Then, gently roll out any remaining bubbles until it's flat before sealing and popping the bag into the freezer. The result is a super-narrow pound of ground meat that's easy to stack. If you stop using round storage containers in the freezer, you'll have plenty of space for leftovers, veggies, and more.
Why this method is helpful for both freezing and thawing
While this hack is great for avoiding common food storage mistakes, it's also helpful when it comes time to cook. One advantage of plastic bags is that protein freezes faster, which reduces ice crystals and preserves a good texture. By flattening the surface area, your meat can thaw quickly without a frozen center – saving you precious time in the kitchen during meal prep. Meat stored in bulkier containers may require thawing in the refrigerator overnight.
If you're worried about creating waste, you can grab reusable vacuum seal bags, but they cost more per bag and can be frustrating to clean. Speaking of cost, the bag method is incredibly inexpensive. You can buy 150 storage bags for under $30 on Amazon. Once the meat is thawed, you can break up the ground beef in a pan using a potato masher and throw away the freezer bag — saving an extra dish to wash. Whether it's a space, time, or mess issue, sealable freezer bags have got you covered.