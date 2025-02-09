What Container Should You Use For Frozen Food?

The freezer is a game-changer when it comes to giving your food a little extra shelf life. Whether it's meat, vegetables, even pantry ingredients, it keeps food fresh for weeks, even months, by doing exactly what you need it to — storing extra food. But what you store that food in is just as important as what you're freezing. The wrong container could lead to frosty ice cream, freezer-burned meat, or unpleasant odors.

The key here is choosing the right container for each type of food. Not only does this help with the Tetris-like challenge of fitting everything in your freezer, but it also keeps your food protected. For broths, stocks, or soups, deli containers are the best option. The same goes for sauces too. You know the ones — the white containers with the round, snap on lids. We're all familiar with them from takeout, but they're just as perfect for reusing as freezer containers. They come in different sizes, fit easily in various spaces, and are durable enough for liquids. Just a heads-up, don't overfill them. Freezing liquids causes them to expand which could result in your container splitting open. These containers work wonders with liquids, but when it comes to solid foods, there are different options that work in the freezer.