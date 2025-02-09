What Container Should You Use For Frozen Food?
The freezer is a game-changer when it comes to giving your food a little extra shelf life. Whether it's meat, vegetables, even pantry ingredients, it keeps food fresh for weeks, even months, by doing exactly what you need it to — storing extra food. But what you store that food in is just as important as what you're freezing. The wrong container could lead to frosty ice cream, freezer-burned meat, or unpleasant odors.
The key here is choosing the right container for each type of food. Not only does this help with the Tetris-like challenge of fitting everything in your freezer, but it also keeps your food protected. For broths, stocks, or soups, deli containers are the best option. The same goes for sauces too. You know the ones — the white containers with the round, snap on lids. We're all familiar with them from takeout, but they're just as perfect for reusing as freezer containers. They come in different sizes, fit easily in various spaces, and are durable enough for liquids. Just a heads-up, don't overfill them. Freezing liquids causes them to expand which could result in your container splitting open. These containers work wonders with liquids, but when it comes to solid foods, there are different options that work in the freezer.
The right containers for storing solids
While deli containers are great for liquids, glass mason jars also do an excellent job and are also perfect for storing pantry items like nuts or coffee beans. Just be sure when placing warm liquids in the mason jar that you let it cool down before sealing so the glass doesn't shatter. Also, be sure to use the jars that have a straight side, as ones with shoulders are not freezer-safe. Mason jars are a great way to store dry goods and liquids while reusing those that tend to pile up in your kitchen. As for the health benefits, using mason jars helps reduce your use of plastic containers which have been linked to health issues from consistent use.
Glass containers are tough to beat — most are microwave, fridge, or freezer-safe, which makes reheating and storing food a breeze. If you want to keep your food secured and safe from freezer burn while giving a variety of sizes to fit among your shelves seamlessly the highly rated Glasslock 18-Piece Assorted Oven Safe Container Set is a safe bet. If you're meal-prepping vegetables or fruits, reusable freezer bags are fantastic. You can press out the air, leaving an almost flat and easy-to-store freezer-safe bag that also maintains the food's texture and taste. Finally, while these are great ways to store your food before freezing, make sure your freezer is well-stocked, as having a freezer leaning on the empty side does more harm than good. So, grab your glass mason jars and plastic deli containers and fill your freezer with your favorite foods you want to save for later.