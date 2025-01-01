A Mostly Empty Freezer Can Cause More Harm To Food Than You Think

We get it — you're tired of opening your freezer and having things fall out onto your bare feet. So you do a little freezer clear-out, and end up tossing, well, most of what was in there, actually. Not a huge loss since most of it was freezer-burnt or totally unrecognizable. You look inside your now-clean freezer with joy. However, don't get too carried away with decluttering. A half-empty freezer is worse for the food that it does contain.

Keeping your freezer mostly empty is bad for the overall efficiency of the appliance. Space around the items inside allows for more warm air to collect inside the chamber every time you open the door. Over time, this not only causes dangerous temperature fluctuations but can also cause the freezer to work harder to keep the space cold (something you should also watch out for with your fridge). The optimal amount of leftover space in a freezer is about 25% – not so empty that it has to work extra hard to keep a large space cold, yet with enough room for air to flow between the items.