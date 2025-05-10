Stop Using Round Storage Containers And You'll Instantly Save Precious Space

For as much as leftovers get a bad rap, they sure do come in clutch when you don't want to lift a finger to cook a good meal, let alone put on the stove. But sometimes, with the way our storage containers are set up, we can feel out of sorts trying to shove one more container of leftovers into the fridge. It legit feels like playing an impossible game of Tetris sometimes. If you aren't paying attention, you may miss the fact those round containers of yours are to blame. They might look like the optimal choice since they're shaped like a bowl, but if the name of the game is to store as much as possible, they won't cut the mustard.

If you want to stop working against yourself in the fridge, it's time to get rid of the round sets and go either square or rectangular — my favorite food storage containers. Because of their shape, these containers line up neatly without awkward gaps in between. The stack will be solid, allowing you to store more food in less space. Square containers are good for pantry goods, prepping meals for the freezer, and of course, for leftovers. They're easily the much more efficient option that'll let you fit more, waste less, and enjoy a kitchen that feels a lot less cluttered.