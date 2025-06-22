Is Ground Chicken Or Ground Turkey Typically Cheaper?

We're all looking for ways to bring down our rising grocery bills and meat is a big savings target seeing as its one of the most expensive products people regularly buy at the supermarket. Enter ground turkey and ground chicken. Not only can they replace ground beef for people who are cutting back on (or avoiding) red meat for health reasons, they're also more affordable. But when deciding between the two ground poultries, which one will save you the most money?

To find the answer, we checked the online prices at several national retailers in the United States: Aldi, Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Whole Foods. The price per pound was exactly the same for both ground turkey and ground chicken at half of them (Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Whole Foods). For the other three, ground turkey was more expensive. The price difference ranged from as little as 10 cents per pound at Target to $1.76 at Walmart, with Aldi in the middle at 94 cents.

The lowest price was $3.39 a pound for Aldi's Kirkwood store brand ground chicken. The most expensive was $6.99 for both at Whole Foods. (Some of the retailers had two different lean/fat ratios available that affected pricing. For instance, Walmart's 85/15 turkey was $5.18 per pound compared to $5.48 for 93/7 turkey, and Kroger's 92/8 ground chicken was $4.49 a pound compared to $4.99 for 98/2 chicken.)