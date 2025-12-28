Why Pork Is Always More Affordable Than Beef

These days, we're all running into products with price tags that leave us shell-shocked, especially with some of our favorite meats. Beef prices are hitting staggering heights, with ground beef surging around 12% year-over-year and steaks breaking records at over $11.49 per pound, and products like beef jerky are through the roof. The dramatic price increase is due to beef supply issues caused by several forces, such as an extended drought, dwindling cattle herds, and tariffs that restrict imports. In contrast, pork prices have climbed much more slowly and remain more stable, making it a more budget-friendly option for consumers.

Even without the low supply, beef is generally more expensive than pork, and the nature of cattle production plays a role in it. There are larger space needs, lengthy gestation and growth periods, and higher maintenance costs, all of which make it inherently more expensive per pound. By comparison, pigs mature faster, reproduce more often, and require less costly feed. Additionally, modern pork operations are highly efficient and automated, with streamlined slaughter processes, lower transport costs, and full utilization of the animal; therefore, you have a clear economic edge.