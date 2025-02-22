Here's Why Beef Jerky Is So Expensive

Beef jerky is a savory snacking triple threat: protein-rich, portable, and low-key addictive. The flavor-packed dried meat product is perfect for everything from a fun road trip pick-me-up at Buc-Ee's to a satisfying backpacking bite. However, the biggest beef many people have with beef jerky is the price tag. Compared to other popular savory snacks such as potato chips, beef jerky is basically a luxury item — speaking from personal experience, it's dangerously easy to down a $10 pocketbook-size bag of the stuff in five minutes.

While there's obviously a big difference between bulk-bought Jack Link's and air-dried South African biltong (both available on Amazon), on average, beef jerky will set you back at least a couple of bucks per ounce, and the price climbs quickly in the gourmet market (there are plenty of high-end jerky brands to choose from). The main reason beef jerky is so expensive is the cost of the ingredients. Meat is rarely cheap, but beef is consistently pricier than other animal proteins like pork and chicken.

Moreover, that expensive beef shrinks as it loses water during the drying process. Raw beef ranges from 56% to 73% water, depending on the cut, and leaner cuts (like those used for beef jerky) tend to contain more water. As such, it takes roughly 1 pound of meat to make a measly 4 ounces of jerky. Adding fuel to the fire, beef prices have been consistently on the rise in recent years — so that jerky probably isn't getting cheaper anytime soon.