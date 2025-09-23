Give Ground Beef More Flavor With This Other Meat

Ground beef has plenty of flavor, especially if you opt for a higher-fat blend. Still, if you're a dedicated member of the Guild of Lily Gilders (as I am), you'll know that there are few food products so pure that they can't stand a little tweaking. While many ground beef dishes are upgraded with cheese, there's another way you can make them even more flavorful: adding a different meat. Specifically, we're talking about the other white meat, aka pork. Kevin Chrisman, executive chef at Golden Hour in Asheville, North Carolina, gives a shoutout to one pork product in particular, saying, "I love adding a nice smoky bacon to my burgers to give them a nice punch of salt and flavor."

To add bacon to ground beef before cooking it, grind it up in a food processor and mix it in raw (a 1-to-4 ratio of bacon to beef works well). It's also okay to fry, bake, or microwave the bacon first if you prefer, although don't let it get too crispy since it will also be cooking along with the beef. Chrisman said you likely won't need to change the cooking method for whatever dish you're making, although you should be careful if you're grilling bacon-enhanced hamburger patties, as the extra fat might cause flare-ups. As a safer alternative, Chrisman suggested smashing them in a pan. As he pointed out, "Most people love smash burgers, and you can put just about anything into those and cook them exactly the same way."