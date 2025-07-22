How Adding Pork To Your Meatloaf Leads To A More Savory Bite
It's a shame that so many comfort foods of yesteryear aren't seen as much as they used to be. Old school dishes like meatloaf are often neglected by home cooks who favor meals perceived as being more complex. Yet, all gastronomic roads end with how food tastes, and your grandma knew what she was doing when she made her beloved cuisine every week. Jessica Swift Harrell, a classically trained chef and registered dietitian nutritionist who's known as Chef Jess, thinks that if folks want to make a meatloaf that pops, they should include pork in the mix.
One of the mistakes that ruin meatloaf is not choosing the right kind of protein. While ground beef can be the star of the show, Chef Jess said that pork is too often overlooked as a flavor accent. "Pork brings kokumi to any dish!" she said. "With its subtle sweetness, richness, and juicy texture, it can take your meatloaf to the next level." Kokumi is a Japanese term that loosely translates to "rich taste." It is similar to savory, which you absolutely want a meatloaf to be.
Still, sourcing the right kind of red meat is crucial (Pork is not considered to be a white meat, despite any dubious advertising you may have seen in the past). Considering her professional nutrition background, it's no surprise that Chef Jess opts for protein with minimal fat content. "I like 96% lean ground pork — it's lean enough to meet heart-health guidelines but still delivers on taste," she said. "If that's not available, 90% lean is a good choice." Even if you aren't concerned about the fat content, you still want the meat to be somewhat lean. "Higher-fat ground pork may make your meatloaf greasy." Greasy meatloaf wouldn't make old Gam-Gam proud, now would it?
Meatloaf needs balanced flavor and texture
Meatloaf shouldn't necessarily taste like a hamburger. Including pork in the recipe will create a more nuanced flavor, but adding more ingredients to your meatloaf will amplify that savory essence. Chef Jessica Swift Harrell suggested giving it some sausage-like appeal. "If you're after a sausage-like flavor, sauté fennel seeds, garlic, and onions; they make a great addition." In the interest of saving time, you could also incorporate ground Italian sausage instead of plain, minced pork, as it will already be seasoned with some of those flavor enhancers.
Of course, a stellar meatloaf isn't solely dependent on outstanding taste. The texture needs to be on point as well. If it's dry or falls apart when you stick it with a fork, something went wrong. Thankfully, Chef Jess had some suggestions for steering clear of either of those qualities. She said, "Avoid a crumbly meatloaf by using moisture-rich add-ins like eggs, panade, or Greek yogurt to keep the loaf tender and juicy." People who shy away from making meatloaf because it seems so simple that it wastes their culinary skills, are sadly mistaken. Although humble at its core, meatloaf requires some specific know-how and creativity to make a crowd-pleasing dish that folks around the table will be asking for, weekly.