It's a shame that so many comfort foods of yesteryear aren't seen as much as they used to be. Old school dishes like meatloaf are often neglected by home cooks who favor meals perceived as being more complex. Yet, all gastronomic roads end with how food tastes, and your grandma knew what she was doing when she made her beloved cuisine every week. Jessica Swift Harrell, a classically trained chef and registered dietitian nutritionist who's known as Chef Jess, thinks that if folks want to make a meatloaf that pops, they should include pork in the mix.

One of the mistakes that ruin meatloaf is not choosing the right kind of protein. While ground beef can be the star of the show, Chef Jess said that pork is too often overlooked as a flavor accent. "Pork brings kokumi to any dish!" she said. "With its subtle sweetness, richness, and juicy texture, it can take your meatloaf to the next level." Kokumi is a Japanese term that loosely translates to "rich taste." It is similar to savory, which you absolutely want a meatloaf to be.

Still, sourcing the right kind of red meat is crucial (Pork is not considered to be a white meat, despite any dubious advertising you may have seen in the past). Considering her professional nutrition background, it's no surprise that Chef Jess opts for protein with minimal fat content. "I like 96% lean ground pork — it's lean enough to meet heart-health guidelines but still delivers on taste," she said. "If that's not available, 90% lean is a good choice." Even if you aren't concerned about the fat content, you still want the meat to be somewhat lean. "Higher-fat ground pork may make your meatloaf greasy." Greasy meatloaf wouldn't make old Gam-Gam proud, now would it?