13 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Meatloaf

Meatloaf has a long history in the United States. The first recorded instances of modern-ish meatloaf appeared in New England cookbooks in the late 1800s, when home cooks would attempt to stretch their fresh beef as far as it could go, over the winter months. Over the decades and centuries, meatloaf evolved, going from breakfast food to dinnertime comfort food staple. It was an easy way to put together a meal with whatever you had on hand during the Great Depression and it was a symbol of domestic bliss in the 1950s.

Yet for all this heritage and history, meatloaf gets a bad rap. Yes, we have all seen meatloaves that are far from appetizing, served as a part of school lunches or even at your own dinner table. However, a well-made meatloaf is a thing of beauty. It is savory and succulent, full of flavor, moist and tender. It is a far cry from the dried hunks of meat you may have encountered in the past. Don't quite believe us? It could be because you (or any other home cook that's produced a poor 'loaf) are committing one of these top mistakes that are ruining your meatloaf.