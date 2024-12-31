13 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Meatloaf
Meatloaf has a long history in the United States. The first recorded instances of modern-ish meatloaf appeared in New England cookbooks in the late 1800s, when home cooks would attempt to stretch their fresh beef as far as it could go, over the winter months. Over the decades and centuries, meatloaf evolved, going from breakfast food to dinnertime comfort food staple. It was an easy way to put together a meal with whatever you had on hand during the Great Depression and it was a symbol of domestic bliss in the 1950s.
Yet for all this heritage and history, meatloaf gets a bad rap. Yes, we have all seen meatloaves that are far from appetizing, served as a part of school lunches or even at your own dinner table. However, a well-made meatloaf is a thing of beauty. It is savory and succulent, full of flavor, moist and tender. It is a far cry from the dried hunks of meat you may have encountered in the past. Don't quite believe us? It could be because you (or any other home cook that's produced a poor 'loaf) are committing one of these top mistakes that are ruining your meatloaf.
Overmixing the raw ingredients
No matter what meatloaf recipe you are using, no matter if you've tried dozens of meatloaf recipes trying to find the perfect fit, if you keep ending up with a dry, tough meatloaf that's more like a hunk of cardboard than a succulent savory dish, then it might not be your ingredients' fault. Your recipe may be perfectly fine. Your texture woes could all come down to one simple issue: over-mixing.
Yes, it's tempting to mix and mix your meatloaf's raw ingredients, just so you can ensure that all the binding ingredients, like breadcrumbs or oats, are thoroughly mixed into your ground beef or pork, and that your diced onions and garlic have woven their way into every nook and cranny. However, mixing your meatloaf more than necessary can overwork the meat, compacting all your ingredients. Then, when you place the loaf in your pan, you compact it a little more so that it holds its shape. All that compacting leads to a dense texture that also requires a longer cooking time to be cooked all the way through — leading to a final product that's not just dense, but also dry.
Not soaking your binding ingredient
There are tons of different binding ingredients you can use to keep your meatloaf in loaf-form. Alongside eggs, many home cooks also use some sort of bread or bread-adjacent or grainy binder, like breadcrumbs, crushed crackers, oats, quinoa, rice, crushed corn flakes, or orzo — or, for those trying to avoid grains, even ground nuts.
If you add bread or bread-like ingredients to your meatloaf mix, though, don't just throw them in dry. You need to soak that ingredient first, whether in water, milk, or broth. This not only will add extra moisture to your meatloaf, but it will also ensure that the binding ingredient fully "binds" to your chosen ground meat. Once incorporated and in the oven, the binding ingredient will further soak up the moisture that the meat emits as it browns, keeping it encased in your meatloaf rather than running out into the pan.
Using the wrong cut of meat
If you're making a meatloaf, you might automatically reach for the ground beef, but not so fast. You'll want to take care not only choosing the type of meat you'll use in your meatloaf, but also the cut of meat. Not all ground beef is equal.
In interviews with The Takeout, chefs revealed their personal preferences. According to Chris Shepherd, chef/owner of Underbelly and One Fifth in Houston, ground chuck is the way to go, thanks to its fat content and flavor. Nick Curtola, executive chef of the Four Horsemen in Brooklyn, seconds that sentiment, noting that a cut of beef with a high fat content is the best option for the moistest meatloaf possible. He noted that you can also use beef mixed with pork, to up the overall fat profile. When you opt for leaner cuts of meat, like chicken or turkey, you run more of a risk of a dry, tough meatloaf. If you do want to cook a chicken or turkey meatloaf, be sure to overdo it even more than you might normally when adding moisture-providing ingredients and taking precautions to preserve your meatloaf's moisture content.
Adding raw vegetables to your meatloaf
Vegetables are a quintessential part of any meatloaf, whether you stick with just the basics, like diced onions and garlic, or you go a little further and mix in some finely diced carrots and celery, or any other veg you happen to prefer. However, if you really want to take your meatloaf to the next level, and give it a perfectly moist texture and complex flavor profile, you won't want to just chop your raw veggies and throw 'em in the bowl along with your raw meat and binding ingredients.
Instead, take a few minutes to actually cook your vegetables before adding them in. This can be as simple as caramelizing your onions or even just sautéing your onions and other veg on the stovetop until soft — or you can do as Ziggy Gruber, chef of Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen Restaurant in Houston, does and really go all out. Gruber told The Takeout that they caramelize the onions for their meatloaf for several hours before incorporating them into their meatloaf, an effort that's well worth it thanks to the sweet-salty flavor boost the ultra-caramelized onions provide.
Underestimating how much moisture your loaf needs
It cannot be stressed enough: Your meatloaf needs moisture. Don't underestimate just how much moisture it needs. Every decision you make concerning your meatloaf — to the ingredients you add to the cooking process — should take moisture into account.
Choose a moisture-rich, fatty cut of meat. Use moisturizing binding ingredients, like soaked bread (or grains), eggs, and milk. Bridget Vanaman, sous chef of Mott Street in Chicago, told The Takeout that for the most amount of moisture in your binding ingredients, you'd opt to use fresh bread instead of breadcrumbs, as (obviously) the fresh bread will contain more moisture than dried breadcrumbs. Consider adding extra moisture via additional (flavorful) liquids like clamato juice, which is a method Kevin Pang, prior editor-in-chief of The Takeout, uses. Then, when cooking the meatloaf, do so slowly and at a low temperature, careful not to overcook the meatloaf so that it loses its fats and other liquids.
Under-seasoning the meatloaf
Sometimes, a dash of salt and pepper is really all you need for a simple dish. A fried egg. A tomato sandwich. You can get by without pulling a single other spice or seasoning from your pantry. However, don't do this with your meatloaf. While simple, you don't want your meatloaf to be a one-note song.
Even if all your meatloaf recipe calls for is salt and pepper, go ahead and ignore it and add in some other complimentary spices and seasonings. There's no need to go hard with half a dozen spice additions, though. For example, Rachael Ray's meatloaf recipe calls for just a little curry powder for extra flavor. Some recipes use a blend of rosemary and sage. Others opt for paprika and thyme. Basil, parsley, and oregano are also good picks. Of course, garlic powder and onion powder can also lend extra flavor, particularly if you don't have any fresh garlic or onion on hand to add to your meatloaf. For more of a umami kick, consider adding a packet of french onion soup mix.
Not taste-testing the meatloaf ahead of baking
But how exactly do you ensure that your meatloaf is seasoned properly and that it will actually taste good? You don't want to pick your ingredients oh-so-carefully, mix them just until they come together, think you did everything right, pop the meatloaf in the oven... and then when it's finally done and you cut into it, realize that, while you perfected the texture, your flavors are all off-base and your meatloaf is way under-seasoned.
The easy way to prevent this is by taste-testing the meatloaf ahead of baking. No, we're not saying to grab a spoon and dig into your raw mixture. Instead, grab a sauté pan, heat it up on the stovetop, and plop in a small spoonful of your mixture. Let it cook (it should only take a few extra minutes) and then, when it's done, give it a taste. That's more or less the flavor profile you can expect from your meatloaf when it's finished, sans any sauce or glaze you plan on adding to the top. Is it seasoned enough? If not, add some more spices and seasonings to your raw mix and repeat the process until the cooked sample is exactly what you're after.
Not cooking your meatloaf in the slow cooker
Cooking your meatloaf in a slow cooker can seriously upgrade your meatloaf game. It makes sense, given that slow cooking will cook the meatloaf at a low temperature, slowly, helping it retain its moisture.
You will need to make a few changes to your process, though, if you want to try this method. To get the classic meatloaf shape, you will need to roll out a sheet of aluminum foil and shape your loaf atop the foil, wrapping the foil around the loaf to contain it and keep it in loaf-form. The aluminum foil will also trap moisture. Then, place the foil-encased loaf in the bottom of your slow cooker and let it do its thing for about four hours, or until the loaf has reached an internal temperature of at least 150 F. While this is not a slow cooker meal that you can set and forget all day long, like while you are at work, it is one that requires minimal effort and comes with minimal cleanup. Just toss your used aluminum foil in the trash and you're done.
Leaving air pockets in your meatloaf
You might think about them when you are baking, but you probably don't think about them when you are making meatloaf. We are talking about air pockets.
According to Richard Gras, executive chef at Cliff's Valley, who spoke to The Takeout in an interview, it is important to remove the air pockets in your meatloaf before popping it into the oven. Luckily, doing so is easy and you do it the same way you might tap the air pockets free from anything you are baking or cooking. Gras said all you have to do, once your meatloaf is safely loafed in its pan, is drop the meatloaf pan onto your countertop a few times. Do not drop it from any great height (you risk losing the loaf and possibly damaging something). A few inches will do the trick. Do this a few times to settle the meat, remove any air pockets, and ensure the meatloaf settles evenly for an even cooking time.
Topping your meatloaf with plain tomato sauce or ketchup
Meatloaf requires a topping not only because the topping adds moisture and an extra layer of flavor, but also because, frankly, a meatloaf's not going to look too appetizing without one. For some, the go-to meatloaf topping is plain tomato sauce or ketchup, but don't be restricted by such boring options. Meatloaf can greatly benefit from a more flavorful sauce or glaze.
If you do like the sweetness of ketchup, give this potential topping a little oomph by adding brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce to the mix, before slathering it onto the meatloaf in its final minutes. You can also blend tomato sauce with a pepper jelly. If you want something a little tangier or smokier, try basting your meatloaf with barbecue sauce. Want a topping that looks impressive and also adds to your meatloaf's moisture via extra fat content? Try creating a bacon lattice and laying it over top the meatloaf. For an umami-infused twist, go with a classic beef pairing — a mushroom sauce.
Not letting your meatloaf rest
It is important to let any cut of meat rest after it's finished cooking. Doing so allows the meat's internal fibers to relax and, as they do, the meat's juices are more equally spread throughout the cut, so that when you slice into it, they do not end up all over your plate instead of in your mouth. Additionally, letting meat rest allows you to cut the cooking time slightly short, as carry-over cooking will guarantee the meat continues to rise in temperature, until it is safe to eat, without leaving it exposed to your heat source for a second longer than necessary.
These rules apply to meatloaf, as well. Letting your meatloaf rest allows it to continue cooking for just a few minutes more, and it also allows the meatloaf's juices to redistribute. This will help ensure that your meatloaf's texture is just as it should be — juicy but still firm. You don't want to cut into your loaf just for all the juices to spread into the bottom of your pan or for all the meat to fall apart. Generally, you should let your meatloaf rest for about 10 to 15 minutes after taking it from the oven. To be sure it is ready to eat, use a meat thermometer and push it into the loaf's thickest, widest point. It should be at least 160 F before consuming.
Not getting creative with your meatloaf ingredients
Once you have conquered the basic meatloaf, it is time to get creative with your meatloaf ingredients and branch out to explore all the variety that this dish offers. With some creativity and a bit of shrewd adjustments, you can make a meatloaf that fits every cuisine and encompasses a range of ingredients you might have lingering in the back of your fridge or pantry.
Among the underrated ingredients that will change how you make meatloaf? Let's say you do not want to cook up any vegetables for your meatloaf, but you do want to add veggies and you would prefer for them to provide extra moisture; reach for a can of diced tomatoes. Better yet, add even more flavor and a twist with a jar of salsa. Wishing for a more flavorful binding ingredient beyond a plain grain or white bread soaked in milk? Try a box of stuffing mix or even your favorite crushed potato chips, in any flavor, from barbecue to dill pickle.
Not using your leftover meatloaf for other dishes
Unless you are feeding a crowd, you will probably end up with some leftover meatloaf at the end of the evening. Do not let that meatloaf go to waste, but don't feel like you have to eat meatloaf for the next three days, either. You can repurpose leftover meatloaf to make some truly delicious secondhand meals.
Break down your meatloaf and use it in a flavorful hash with diced potatoes, peppers, and onions. Similarly, you can use crumbled meatloaf in pasta sauces for a marinara with a bit more heft. Really, anywhere that you might use ground beef, but where you want something a little more filling and more flavorful than ground beef alone, you can use crumbled meatloaf. Stuff it into peppers. Turn it into a casserole. Stir it into a shepherd's pie filling. However you use your leftover meatloaf, just be sure that you don't inadvertently re-cook the meatloaf, which can dry it out. For meals that you have to cook, add the meatloaf last, so it only heats through completely.