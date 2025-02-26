Is Pork Considered Red Or White Meat? It's More Complicated Than It Should Be

Perhaps you already have your heels dug deep in the sand when it comes to eating red or white meat. If you love steak, then you're not giving up red meat any time soon, and if you're a fan of lean meat then you probably eat white meat religiously. No matter what side of the ledger you fall on, for some, pork is in that gray area, and somehow stuck in a weird identity crisis.

Most of the confusion is due to decades of marketing, like the slogan "Pork. The Other White Meat." which famously made its rounds across the nation in the '90s. However, scientifically, and in some ways counterintuitively, pork is classified as red meat. Again, the confusion stems from industry advertising and the fact that pork has a lighter color when cooked compared to beef or lamb.

Contrary to popular opinion (or exceptionally effective advertising), pork belongs in the red meat category because it comes from a mammal and contains higher levels of myoglobin, the protein responsible for giving meat its red color. However, because pork is naturally leaner than traditional red meats and lacks the deep red hue of beef, it's been marketed in a way that distances it from other red meats. So, while it may cook up pale like poultry, pork still sits firmly in the red meat category.