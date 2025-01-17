The History Behind Canned Deviled Ham Spread

It's no surprise that we here at The Takeout love our canned foods. Whether it's Spam, fancy Spanish tuna, or Mandarin oranges, sometimes you just need to base your entire meal around a shelf-stable food product full of preservatives and flavor. Today we're unpacking the history of canned deviled ham, a product that inspires reactions ranging from a cult-like following to confusion and, sometimes, just a plain WTF? Perhaps one of the most original canned foods in the United States, deviled ham has a storied New England history that makes it as American as apple pie.

But just what exactly is deviled ham? It's made from ground-up cured ham mixed with a variety of spices and sometimes a spicy brown or Dijon mustard to create a paté-like consistency. The "deviled" part comes from an old-fashioned English culinary expression that meant it was cooked with hot spices – you know, like in hell. It's ready to be eaten immediately out of the can as a spread on crackers or bread (a third ham sandwich to add to your repertoire after city ham and country ham). Though homemade versions certainly exist, why bother when the Underwood company has been perfecting their canned version since the Civil War? Founded in Boston in 1822, the William Underwood Company first got their start manufacturing condiments and pickled vegetables, but things really kicked off when they started selling deviled ham as a canned meat spread, complete with a spicy little devil mascot.