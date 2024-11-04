14 Canned Foods People Stopped Eating

While most associate canned food with other grocery store convenience items like frozen foods and instant foods that came into the mainstream in the mid-20th century, if you look past traditional "canned" foods in glass jars (think Mason jars), you'll find that today's version of metal-canned foods can be traced all the way back to the early 1800s. At that time, a French chef, Nicolas Appert, was experimenting with packing foods into tin cans and then soldering the tin cans shut. He fine-tuned the process, canned foods grew in popularity, and it all eventually led to the double-seam cans we see today.

Canned foods are cheap, long-lasting, versatile, and delicious (even if they might not always be the healthiest option). Some canned foods have stood the test of time — one of the first foods that Appert canned was peas. Others have fallen in and out of vogue, and here are some of the weirdest and wildest canned foods that people have stopped eating.