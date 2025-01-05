The Difference Between City Ham And Country Ham

You may know city ham and country ham by name, but if you think the difference is that one's from downtown and the other's from the farm, think again. The truth is, these two types of ham are worlds apart in flavor, preparation, and even the way they're enjoyed. First up, city ham. If you've enjoyed a tender, juicy ham at a holiday dinner or picked up a pre-sliced ham at the grocery store, this is the type you've likely encountered. Known for its mild flavor that pairs well with honey or maple glazes, city ham is wet-cured by soaking or injecting it with a saltwater brine. This short curing process, lasting a few days to a few weeks, locks in moisture, making city ham easy to heat and serve. It's a convenient, reliably tasty choice well-loved by many.

Now, let's talk country ham. This ham offers a completely different experience, one that's bold, salty, and richly intense. Country ham is dry-cured by covering it in salt, then aging it for several months. The "ham belt" regions — Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia — provide the ideal climate for curing country ham, where winters are cold enough to prevent spoilage, but mild enough to avoid freezing. Country ham develops a complex, savory taste with hints of funk, similar to prosciutto or serrano ham, which makes it perfect for thinly sliced servings on biscuits, charcuterie boards, or even in shotcuterie (the next big party trend).