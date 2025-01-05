The Difference Between City Ham And Country Ham
You may know city ham and country ham by name, but if you think the difference is that one's from downtown and the other's from the farm, think again. The truth is, these two types of ham are worlds apart in flavor, preparation, and even the way they're enjoyed. First up, city ham. If you've enjoyed a tender, juicy ham at a holiday dinner or picked up a pre-sliced ham at the grocery store, this is the type you've likely encountered. Known for its mild flavor that pairs well with honey or maple glazes, city ham is wet-cured by soaking or injecting it with a saltwater brine. This short curing process, lasting a few days to a few weeks, locks in moisture, making city ham easy to heat and serve. It's a convenient, reliably tasty choice well-loved by many.
Now, let's talk country ham. This ham offers a completely different experience, one that's bold, salty, and richly intense. Country ham is dry-cured by covering it in salt, then aging it for several months. The "ham belt" regions — Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia — provide the ideal climate for curing country ham, where winters are cold enough to prevent spoilage, but mild enough to avoid freezing. Country ham develops a complex, savory taste with hints of funk, similar to prosciutto or serrano ham, which makes it perfect for thinly sliced servings on biscuits, charcuterie boards, or even in shotcuterie (the next big party trend).
Meal ideas for enjoying city ham and country ham
When it comes to cooking with city ham and country ham, each brings something unique to the table, and the best recipes play to their strengths. Be aware: Country ham is often less widely-available and more expensive due to its time-intensive curing, while city ham is easily found at most grocery stores and is more budget-friendly. For city ham, try making a delicious ham salad with mayonnaise and fresh herbs. For brunch, fold cubed city ham into an omelet with cheese, or add it to a savory quiche. It also makes a quick, tasty topping for pizza with pineapple (if you proudly stand with the pineapple-on-pizza fans).
Country ham, with its bold, salty taste, shines in dishes where smaller pieces deliver big flavor. For a rich, hearty lunch, add thinly sliced country ham to a bowl of navy bean soup, where its intensity deepens the broth. It's also fantastic in a ham pot pie or pasta dish, balancing creamy textures with its signature saltiness. For a fun twist on brunch, try thinly sliced country ham in waffles with scrambled eggs — a delicious contrast to the waffles' sweetness. And, of course, both types of ham make a tasty sandwich, whether layered with cheese and mustard or served warm on a breakfast croissant. Now that you know the difference between city ham and country ham, you're ready to savor each in its own delicious way.