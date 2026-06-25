Walmart Vs Costco: Which Is Actually Best For Deli Meat?

As satisfying as a meal from a good sub shop may be, it's not too difficult to make a restaurant-quality sandwich at home with the right ingredients. It's possible, for instance, to put together the signature seasoning blend from Jersey Mike's with just a simple, two-ingredient recipe. A homemade sandwich can fall short, however, without either good bread or high-quality meat. To avoid subpar meats, then, it's important to shop at a grocery store with a solid deli department.

I already determined the best and worst deli meats to buy from Walmart as well as the best and worst deli meats to buy from Costco. Based on those experiences trying wide selections of products from both stores, I was able to break down in detail just how the two chains stack up against one another. All cited prices reflect my visits to each of my local stores in June of 2026. Ahead are analyses of Walmart's and Costco's deli meat selections in various categories, before asserting my pick for which grocery store is actually best for deli meat overall.