The Best (And Worst) Deli Meat To Buy From Costco

While the range of departments in Costco stores is considerable, there's typically no more than a few of a given type of product. So, whereas there may well be more than a dozen kinds of deli turkey, for example, at a store like Kroger — which some might not know is the oldest grocery store chain in America — Costco stores will typically stock just a few brands of deli turkey. As a result of that philosophy, the selection in Costco's deli aisle is pretty limited.

I picked up and tasted seven different deli meats from my local Costco in the suburbs of Las Vegas, covering the majority of what was available, to figure out which were worth buying and which just weren't up to par. Since virtually all of its deli meats are sold in bulk, knowing what's good is especially important. Costco members looking for a quality sandwich protein should stick to what I found to be the best of Costco's deli meat department and avoid the worst of its limited selection.