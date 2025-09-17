What Peat Does For Your Whisky

There are lots of ways to order a whisky, and seemingly even more ways to make one. The difference between whiskey and bourbon, for example, mostly comes down to where it was made (although bourbon has a few other requirements); and, of course, most of the world's whisky comes from Scotland. But one particular style that's always stood out in how distinctly different it tastes — to me, at least — is peated whisky, which is known for tasting especially smoky. I was loosely aware that peated whiskey is made using peat, a spongy, organic substance made of decomposed plant matter; the whisky itself comes from other materials like grain. But I knew nothing else beyond that, or how on earth you'd pull those flavors from it.

To get a better idea, we spoke to Caitlin Bartlemay, master distiller at Hood River Distillers in Oregon. Bartlemay describes the nuance in flavors of these whiskies, saying, "Peat is an amazing piece of whisky tradition. It is the defining flavor and aroma for swaths of whisky lovers around the world. Including peated malt, even as a portion of the mash bill, can add a great deal of depth and character to the final aged spirit. It's contribution runs from a briny and iodine saltiness, through robust earthy notes, and all the shades of smoke." It's considered a major aspect of many Scotches, and if you're a whisky drinker, you've likely tasted it.