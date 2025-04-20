Bourbon And Whiskey: What's The Big Difference Anyway?

To understand the finer details of what defines bourbon, first we need to understand whiskey as whole. Whiskey is a liquor distilled from fermented grain mash that often includes corn, rye, barley, and/or wheat. But that's about it for whiskey's overall definition.

Bourbon has a more specific set of rules when it comes to ingredients and aging. All bourbon must, for example, have grain bill of at least 51% corn. The corn in bourbon is a big part of what gives the spirit its signature smoothness and slight sweetness. The rest of the mash can be made up of rye, barley, or wheat, which allows distilleries to tweak the flavors in their recipe.

Then there's the aging situation. All bourbon must be aged in brand new charred oak barrels. These fresh barrels give bourbon its rich amber color and contribute strong flavors like vanilla, caramel, and even a bit of spice. Other types of whiskey can be aged in used barrels, which often hold leftover flavors from previous spirits like sherry or port. This affects the taste in a big way, so using new oak barrels ensures a consistent flavor.

Bourbon is also controlled in terms of alcohol proof: It can be distilled to no more than 160 proof, must be aged at no more than 125 proof, and is bottled at no less than 80 proof. These tight regulations are why bourbon ends up with such a bold, distinct flavor compared to other types of whiskey.