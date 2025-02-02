The Italian Meat That Giada De Laurentiis Adds To Mashed Potatoes

Giada de Laurentiis has a new spin on traditional mashed potatoes that will turn heads at any dinner party. The celebrity chef adds prosciutto to her potatoes to give a sweet and salty richness to buttery mash. "Prosciutto" means "dried ham" in Italian and is sourced from the pig's hind leg. The meat is heavily salted before being dry-aged in a temperature-controlled environment for over a year. Salt curing and aging prevent bacteria growth and preserve the meat. Once fully cured, it is usually sold in thin slices that are ready to eat with no cooking required. To make de Laurentiis's mashed potatoes, you can add the prosciutto to your dish after the potatoes have been cooked and mashed.

The briny flavor of the prosciutto added to the silky mash brings a real boost of intense flavor and some extra crunch. While you might have experimented with bacon mash before, bacon is actually quite different from prosciutto as it comes from the pig belly rather than the legs. Bacon is also cured but the meat remains raw and needs to be cooked before serving. So, adding prosciutto instead of bacon actually eliminates a cooking step, although you can certainly crisp up your prosciutto for a few minutes on the stove (a step de Laurentiis recommends).