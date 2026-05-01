12 Best Ways To Use Deli Meat Beyond A Sandwich Or Charcuterie Board

For many of us, when we think of deli meat, we think of one thing: sandwich. And when we think of cured meat like salami or prosciutto, we often automatically envision charcuterie. And who can blame us? Those two things are freaking awesome. But many other things can be done with these cold cuts and cured meats — and we're not just talking about a Lady Gaga meat dress (though it's probably best not to use mortadella for such a purpose). There are actual alternative methods to eating these delicatessen delights.

You may be going keto or keeping to a gluten-free diet. You may not have the time nor inclination to construct a charcuterie spread. You may just be over the idea of sandwiches (tough to imagine that one). Whatever the case, there are plenty of great options for our paper-packed, plastic-wrapped pounds of sliced turkey and cured, cased logs of capocollo.

To get some advice and fresh ideas, The Takeout spoke with Sarri Harper, CEO of Carnegie Deli. Yes, that Carnegie Deli — the legendary, erstwhile NYC eatery that lives on as an all-purpose retailer, wholesaler, restaurant collaborator, and select seasonal vendor. Harper is the granddaughter of former co-owner Milton Parker, who helped steward the famous pastrami house through its halcyon days of the 1970s and beyond. She knows meat, and she knows its many possibilities. Here are 12 of those possibilities that go beyond sandwiches and charcuterie. Warning: We're not responsible for any resulting salivation puddles.