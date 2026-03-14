For The Perfect Quesadilla Every Time, Never Skip This Step

A quesadilla at its simplest is nothing more than a cheese-filled tortilla sandwich, but there are numerous ingredients you can add to make it into a more substantial meal or snack. You can add canned tuna for a quick protein boost, fold in canned chili to make things more flavorful, or make a fusion quesadilla with a layer of pressed dumplings. Whatever ingredients you add, though, one tip can improve the overall structure of the dish. Katie Vine, who blogs about recipes at Dinners Done Quick, suggests making sure the add-ins are similarly-sized.

This step, she says, "Keeps it more even, giving you better flavor distribution throughout the quesadilla, makes it easier to cut and eat, but also, most importantly, it helps it to cook better." Having the filling ingredients all be the same size will give the outside of the quesadilla a more even surface which will allow it to cook more evenly. Vine also says that a relatively homogeneous filling will help the quesadilla hold together better when you eat it.

As for how finely the ingredients need to be chopped, she told us, "I usually strive for about ½-inch pieces, but it doesn't have to be exact. I absolutely chop both meats and veggies to size; it makes things easier to blend and much better to eat (no one wants to be trying to get through a big piece of chicken or steak and having the other toppings fall out)."