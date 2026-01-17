Fold Canned Chili Into Tortillas For A Big Quesadilla Upgrade
Are quesadillas the ultimate comfort food? They just might be, with the ideal combination of gooey melted cheese, soft yet crisp store-bought or even homemade tortillas, and rich meat and/or beans. If you're making yours from scratch, you probably already have a favorite go-to recipe, which might even involve breaking out your toaster for delicious quesadillas in a flash. But, if it doesn't include canned chili already, you should start taking notes.
Adding a layer of your favorite canned chili alongside the cheese inside your quesadilla creates a hearty, spicy, protein-packed variation on an established classic, without the time-consuming process of making chili yourself. While this canned chili hack is relatively simple, it can lead to plenty of variation, considering that the kind of canned chili you use will alter the flavor of the quesadilla itself, as will the type of cheese in the filling.
Some canned chili brands have vegetarian options, which means you can make chili quesadillas for you and your friends whether or not you eat meat. You can also find vegan canned chili, although to make the quesadillas vegan, you will also need to use vegan cheese for the filling.
More tasty ways to experiment with your canned chili quesadillas
If the canned chili upgrade sounds like a fun take on a classic quesadilla that you might enjoy, you're likely wondering if there's any more to it than the standard cheese quesadilla ingredients (cheese, oil, tortillas) and canned chili. While there doesn't have to be, there are some great ways you can upgrade your chili-cheese quesadillas even further. For instance, if you like spicy food, consider mixing a few drops of Tabasco or whatever your favorite hot sauce is into the canned chili before adding it to the quesadilla. You can also top the quesadillas with salsa, guacamole, or sour cream when they're finished to give them a more fajita-like feel.
If you want to make a full meal of your chili-cheese quesadillas, bulk them up with extras, like fajita-style sauteed peppers and onions, or even add in some side dishes. Chili-cheese quesadillas pair well with classic Tex-Mex sides, like Mexican-style rice and refried beans, or a bowl of chips and salsa. You can also pair them with a side cup of soup for a tasty, warming lunch. Spiced tomato, or classic southwestern-style chicken tortilla soup are especially good with a chili-cheese quesadilla.