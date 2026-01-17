Fold Canned Chili Into Tortillas For A Big Quesadilla Upgrade

Are quesadillas the ultimate comfort food? They just might be, with the ideal combination of gooey melted cheese, soft yet crisp store-bought or even homemade tortillas, and rich meat and/or beans. If you're making yours from scratch, you probably already have a favorite go-to recipe, which might even involve breaking out your toaster for delicious quesadillas in a flash. But, if it doesn't include canned chili already, you should start taking notes.

Adding a layer of your favorite canned chili alongside the cheese inside your quesadilla creates a hearty, spicy, protein-packed variation on an established classic, without the time-consuming process of making chili yourself. While this canned chili hack is relatively simple, it can lead to plenty of variation, considering that the kind of canned chili you use will alter the flavor of the quesadilla itself, as will the type of cheese in the filling.

Some canned chili brands have vegetarian options, which means you can make chili quesadillas for you and your friends whether or not you eat meat. You can also find vegan canned chili, although to make the quesadillas vegan, you will also need to use vegan cheese for the filling.