14 Italian Subs In The US You Need To Try Before You Die
Depending on where in the country you are, you might have a different name for the infamous Italian sub, but in most cases, we're all talking about the same sandwich. At one time there was even a case for the sub as the most American sandwich, which isn't shocking especially after watching people go viral in recent years just for making their version of it. Whether it was the rise and fall of TikTok's chaotic Italian Sandwich Man or meeting the Grinder Salad, TikTok's viral sandwich in 2022, there is no doubt that the food item is popular.
Honestly, how can it not be? The most common version of the sandwich is thinly sliced meat and cheese topped with fresh vegetables that are covered in a delicious savory brine of salt, pepper, oil, and vinegar — I'm getting hungry just writing about it. There are some people who take the art that is Italian sub making very seriously and have incredibly high expectations — a few even have nonnegotiable rules for what makes a proper hoagie. That is why I sorted through customer reviews, best-of lists, and critic evaluations to find the highest rated, most sought-after Italian subs around the country that you need to put on your food bucket list. To learn more about our evaluation process visit the methodology slide at the end of the article.
Original Italian — Amato's
We're starting with the shop founded by Italian baker Giovanni Amato, who NewEngland.com states is the rumored creator of the first Italian sandwich. Amato's Original Italian is strange, because it isn't made with the typical Italian fixings. Instead, it's made with ham, American cheese, pickles, Greek olives, tomatoes, green pepper, and the customer's choice of condiments, although typically it would be salt, pepper, and oil.
The Portland Press Herald refers to this as "the Maine Italian" not only because it originates in the state, but also due its wide acceptance from Mainers and judgement from outsiders. The restaurant's website states that in 1900, Amato sold the sandwich to local dock workers and it quickly took off, leading to him opening the first Amato's Sandwich Shop. Since then it has grown to have 52 locations across the East Coast and still offers that historic sub on its menu.
Reviewers on Yelp stated they have visitors from out of state who refuse to leave before having Amato's Italian sandwich. One claims to have lived in Maine for 50 years and dubbed the sandwich the best around. There are even those who grew up in Maine that will order deconstructed sandwiches to be shipped to them out of the state, the Portland Press Herald reports. A writer for New England.com described the way the sandwich is assembled as a form of culinary craftsmanship. The Amato's chain has also been recognized with awards for its food.
The Rosanna Scotto — Lioni Italian Heroes
Lioni Italian Heroes is rooted in Italian American heritage as it offers over 150 sandwiches named after famous Italian Americans for customers to choose from. It also advertises on its website that its homemade mozzarella was recognized by Zagat as being the creamiest in town. Despite the wide variety of choices, an interview with Good Day New York owner Paul DiSpirito, identified P1 The Rosanna Scotto as the shop's traditional Italian sandwich.
The Rosanna Scotto comes with ham, salami, pepperoni, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers. Customers on Yelp highlighted the freshness of the ingredients Lioni's uses, the giant portions of the sandwiches, and the fast service. The Infatuation visited Lioni's in February of 2025 and gave it a rating of 8.5, which it says means the restaurant's a must-try. In 2024, Love Food listed Lioni's in its roundup of the best fast food restaurants in every state and highlighted the Rosanna Scotto as one of its highest rated heroes. Lioni's itself was also acknowledged in 2024 in Good Day New York's Best of the Boroughs.
The White House Special — White House Subs
White House Subs has been making its popular sandwiches in Atlantic City since October 1946 when it was opened by Anthony Basile and Basilia and Fritz Sacco. It now has two locations, on Arctic Avenue and in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, both still run by the Basile and Sacco-Conley Families. The restaurant was named an American Classic in 2000 by the James Beard Foundation and has had its sandwiches eaten by celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Oprah Winfrey, Rocky Marciano, Joe DiMaggio, and The Beatles.
Its most popular sandwich is The White House Special made with extra Genoa salami, provolone, ham, and capicola, cheeses, lettuce, tomato, chopped peppers, and oil. A writer from The Infatuation visited the sub shop and described the sandwich as long and wide as a human arm, loaded, and very much worth the wait. Customers on Yelp also highlighted the largeness of the sandwich and the flavor, one commenter gave it and the restaurant an all around five stars. One redditor dubbed the subs from White House the best in America and others who agreed flocked to the comments with one saying the declaration was indisputable and another adding the restaurant is their number one destination in Atlantic City.
The Italian — Bari Foods
A number of redditors in a Chicago food thread identified Bari Foods, located in the Northwest region of the city, not only as their go-to spot for sandwiches in general but especially for Italian subs. The deli was founded in 1973 by Joseph and Grace Pedota after they emigrated from Bitritto, a town not far from Bari, Italy and today is run by their sons Frank and Ralph.
The Italian at Bari's is made with capicolla, Genoa salami, mortadella (a meat that was all the rage in 2023), provolone, and Bari's hot or mild giardiniera — an Italian relish made with pickled vegetables. Patrons on Yelp state the sandwich is exceptional and absolutely worth the wait, recommending it to those looking for delectable sandwiches, priced fairly, made with fresh bread and ingredients, and meat cut to order. According to redditors, Bari's has a feud with the restaurants D'amato's and Vinnie's, but apparently the meat to topping ratio and house-made giardiniera give this particular deli the edge.
The Italian — Monica's Mercato & Salumeria
Monica's Mercato & Salumeria has been open in Boston's North End since 1995 and brags about having the best Italian sub in the city. The sandwich is made with prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, balsamic, hots, and pickles.
The sandwich was listed in Eater's "The Best Boston Restaurant Meals of 2022," which featured an endorsement from WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer, who called it easily the best he'd ever had. The site Andrew Loves said that somehow although there was nothing revolutionary about the sandwich it exceeded expectations and melts in your mouth. Diners on Yelp very much enjoyed the Italian sandwich stating it was fairly priced for the size and flavorful, with one reviewer highlighting that the hot peppers, vegetables, balsamic glaze. Some Redditors have called it the best Italian sub in Boston and possibly even the world — high praise indeed.
The Molinari Special Italian Combo — Molinari Delicatessen
Molinari Delicatessen is a family run deli that has kept Italian-American culture alive in San Francisco since 1896. Its most liked sandwich is the Molinari Special Italian Combo made with salame, mortadella, galantina, zampino, salame cotto, mayo, mustard, vinaigrette, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncinis, and the customer's choice of cheese.
Molinari's sandwiches were recognized by Secret San Francisco, which highlighted the restaurant as one of the highest-rated in San Francisco, with its Google reviews averaging a 4.8 rating. The deli and the sandwich were even featured in season 1 episode 8 of "The Layover," a travel show hosted by Anthony Bourdain — a man whose own mortadella sandwich is perfect for late night cravings. Diners on Reddit call Molinari's a treasure, and clearly it lingers in the memories of many — one commenter even mentioned being asked if it was still open by someone when on a recent visit to Seoul, South Korea. Customers on Yelp describe the Molinari Special as flavorful and large — one even gave it a 10 out of 10 rating.
The Real Italian — Di Pasquale's Marketplace
Di Pasquale's Marketplace in Baltimore was started in 1914 by Luigi Di Pasquale Sr. who had a goal of providing the other Italians with a little bit of home. Over a hundred years later the marketplace is still run by the Di Pasquale family and has four locations across Baltimore.
The Real Italian sandwich is labeled as the grocer's specialty, featuring salami, peppered ham, mortadella, capicola, provolone, olive oil, vinegar, its special blend of grated cheeses and spices, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mild hots. Customers on Yelp identify the Italian as a great sandwich that's full of flavor, with just the right amount of meat, cheese, and vegetables, and freshly baked bread. One commenter even went as far as calling it a masterpiece. Di Pasquale's was even featured on an episode of Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and is listed on Food Network's best places to eat in Baltimore.
The Italian Combo — DeFalco's Italian Deli
This one is actually in my neck of the woods, and while I haven't tried any of the food from DeFalco's, it is my go-to for quality Italian ingredients when I am making pizza and pasta. However, after reading the reviews for its Italian Combo, I am definitely going to make sure to try it and some of its other offerings the next time I visit.
The first DeFalco's location opened in Arizona in 1972, after that the restaurant moved a couple times before finding its home in Scottsdale and is still run by the DeFalco family. Impressively, and the reason it is my favorite Italian market, DeFalco's gets 90% of its products from Italy, offers 300 different types of wine from all over the world, and makes all of its food on site. The restaurant was also featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
The Italian Combo from DeFalco's is made with ham, salami, mortadella, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. Customers on Yelp have declared the sandwich a favorite, noting its generous portions and quality fresh tasting ingredients.
The Italian Stallion — Sugar Hill Sub Shop
Sugar Hill Subs has been in business for 30 years, just over a third of the time White House Sub has been operating, and yet the restaurant claims on its website to have had people come in and say its sandwiches are better. The shop's sandwiches are probably comparable considering Sugar Hill and White House get their bread from the same place, Formica Bros Bakery.
Sugar Hill's version of the Italian sub is called The Italian Stallion and consists of black peppered ham, prosciutto, genoa salami, smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Diners on Yelp who have tried the Italian Stallion thoroughly enjoyed it, with some calling it top-notch and even giving it 10 out of 10 or five star ratings — one poster said that their wife dubbed Sugar Hill their new sub spot. The Italian and Sugar Hill Sub Shop were recognized by Atlantic City Weekly who called the shop a "classic no-frills American deli" with high quality sandwiches and one-of-a-kind specialty subs.
The Italian Special Sandwich — Faicco's Italian Specialties
Faicco's Italian Specialities in New York City was started by Eduardo Faicco in 1900, aiming to provide customers with the best sandwiches and finest Italian dishes. The restaurant identifies its Italian Special Sandwich as one of its best sellers on its website. It's made with prosciutto, ham, capicola, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, and roasted peppers.
DoorDash supports that claim, labeled the sandwich as the number one most liked by customers, with 98 percent of reviewers enjoying it. Customers on Yelp have called the sandwich enormous — one person even compared it to the size of a baby— and its ingredients fresh and top notch, adding the sandwich had the perfect amount of oil and vinegar. The blogger Andrew Loves stated that sandwich is always a safe choice as it is well executed and very fresh, the writer ended up giving Faicco's as a whole five stars. The Infatuation also gave Faicco's a high rating of 8.6 which by the publication's definition means it is truly excellent and a must-try for readers.
The Big Mike Combo — Mike's Deli
Mike's Deli has been serving diners from its location in the Arthur Avenue Marketplace for over 80 years after being created by Mike Grecco who emigrated from Calabria, Italy at the young age of 17. Mike was known for singing arias to his customers as well as sharing a glass of wine with them while telling tales. Unfortunately, Mike passed away in 2019, but the deli is now run by his son David who tries to carry on his legacy.
Mike's spirit not only lives on in the deli through his family, but also through the sandwich named after him — the Big Mike Combo consists of mortadella, ham, salami, sopressata, and provolone. Diners on Yelp stated that the Big Mike Combo was bountiful with ingredients and flavor, with one claiming it as unquestionably their favorite menu item. One self-identified Italian American posting on Tripadvisor dubbed Mike's Deli the best Italian deli in New York, calling the Big Mike Combo the best hero sandwich they have ever had due to its perfectly proportioned ingredients and crisp yet soft and tender roll.
The Import Mix — Rosticceria Rossi & Sons
The Rossi family has two restaurants. There's the Rosticceria in Poughkeepsie, NY's Little Italy, which was established in 1979 and serves sandwiches. And then there's the Alimentari, which offers pasta and baked goods, in addition to sandwiches.
It seems that one of the most popular sandwiches the restaurant serves is the Import Mix, which is made with capicola, soppressata, mortadella, prosciutto cotto, pecorino primo sale, fresh mozzarella, sicilian olive salad, roasted pepper, arugula, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette, and extra virgin olive oil. The Rossi & Sons sandwich was recognized by the Poughkeepsie Journal after it earned the honor of best sandwich in New York on a Buzzfeed list, based on Yelp ratings.
The Import Mix was also featured in Hudson Valley Magazine who called it one of their favorite gourmet sandwiches. Redditors have declared that the sandwich is enormous, with one commenter noting that the medium was big enough to feed four people and stating it was the best Italian sandwich they've ever had and another stating it has the perfect ratio of ingredients.
Hot Salami Sandwich — Gioia's Deli
Gioia's Deli has been open since 1918 and over the years has expanded to have five locations around Missouri. In 2017 the deli and its Hot Salami Sandwich were given the America's Classic award from the James Beard Foundation, which is awarded to restaurants that have a timeless appeal and quality food. According to its menu, the sandwich was also ranked Best Sandwich in America by Food & Wine and USA Today.
A writer for a website called the Sandwich Tribunal described the salami in the sandwich as savory, tasting of garlic, black peppers, and pork, noting its thick slices and fatty, soft texture. All Around STL has called eating the hearty masterpiece euphoric and gave it a rating of 7.8 out of 10. When the deli turned 106 years old, the Riverfront Times reported that it celebrated by selling the Hot Salami Sandwich for just $6.
Bub's Italian Hoagie — Bub & Pops
The inspiration for Bub & Pops is one of romance — it gets its name from the chef's grandparents, Mae and Irv Wagner, also known as Bub and Pop. The two met in South Philadelphia, fell in love, and got married in their early 20's. Years later started a deli where they created their own version of the Italian Hoagie and Braised Beef Brisket Sandwiches, which have since been reinvented by their grandson, Jon Taub.
The remade sub pays homage with the name Bub's Italian Hoagie and is loaded with genoa salami, prosciutto di parma, sopressata, hot capicola, pepperoni, provolone dulce, arugula, roma tomatoes, raw onions, hoagie relish (hot and sweet peppers, garlic, and kosher dill), mayo, Bub's vinaigrette, and pecorino romano.
In 2021 the sandwich was listed in The Washington Post's "Top 25 best sandwiches in the D.C. area," where the hoagie was called "the standard by which all others should be measured." The restaurant was also listed on Eater's list of "20 Sandwiches to Try Around D.C. Right Now." And Bub & Pops was even visited by Guy Fieri on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Methodology
There are obviously a lot of sandwich shops across the nation that make a version of the Italian sub. So when looking to find the best adaptations of the sandwich around the nation we of course analyzed customer reviews on independent platforms such as Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Reddit. However, we also looked for sandwiches that won awards and were recognized on best-of lists, as well as critic evaluations from local and national publications.