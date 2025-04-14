14 Italian Subs In The US You Need To Try Before You Die

Depending on where in the country you are, you might have a different name for the infamous Italian sub, but in most cases, we're all talking about the same sandwich. At one time there was even a case for the sub as the most American sandwich, which isn't shocking especially after watching people go viral in recent years just for making their version of it. Whether it was the rise and fall of TikTok's chaotic Italian Sandwich Man or meeting the Grinder Salad, TikTok's viral sandwich in 2022, there is no doubt that the food item is popular.

Honestly, how can it not be? The most common version of the sandwich is thinly sliced meat and cheese topped with fresh vegetables that are covered in a delicious savory brine of salt, pepper, oil, and vinegar — I'm getting hungry just writing about it. There are some people who take the art that is Italian sub making very seriously and have incredibly high expectations — a few even have nonnegotiable rules for what makes a proper hoagie. That is why I sorted through customer reviews, best-of lists, and critic evaluations to find the highest rated, most sought-after Italian subs around the country that you need to put on your food bucket list. To learn more about our evaluation process visit the methodology slide at the end of the article.