Want Restaurant-Quality Roasted Veggies? These Simple Steps Make All The Difference

Many seemingly simple restaurant dishes taste much better than their homemade counterparts, but there's usually a reason for that. A few small adjustments can elevate your cooking, especially when it comes to roasting vegetables — a task that seems easy to do, but is ultimately quite difficult to master at the level of well-trained restaurant chefs. While some say that covering your vegetables with mayonnaise before roasting them is a unique way to maximize flavor, we spoke to Chef Harris Mayer of Cornerstone and Creamline in New York, who said that paying attention to anything that may interfere with the caramelization of your veggies is the biggest key to success.

"Good surface contact between the vegetable and the cooking instrument [will] maximize caramelization," Mayer advised. Placing vegetables in a single layer instead of stir-frying them in sauce allows heat to uniformly transform their flavors. This promotes caramelization — the natural browning goodness you see when sugars react to heat. With this in mind, make sure your veggies remain in contact with the (ideally non-stick) pan if you're cooking them on the stove or the baking sheet if you're placing them in the oven. For stovetop roasting, start by cooking your vegetables in oil or butter on high heat to initiate the breakdown of sugars, before lowering the heat and letting them cook with occasional stirring for up to 45 minutes. Alternatively, throwing your veggies in an oven set to 425 degrees Fahrenheit should get the job done within 10 to 20 minutes in most cases.