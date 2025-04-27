It Only Takes 3 Ingredients To Make A Tasty Stir-Fry Sauce

Stir-frying is a quick and easy way to make a healthy, balanced meal with plenty of flavor, all in one pan for easy cleanup. Whether or not you add a type of meat, such as steak, shrimp, or chicken, for protein, or a starch, like white or fried rice or Singapore noodles, is up to you. There is no fixed way to make it. Whether you lean more into beef and broccoli or tofu and edamame, you can choose the ingredients you like best, and cook them in a wok with a little oil (or not) and some stir-fry sauce.

If you're thinking we just revealed the catch, don't panic. The stir-fry sauce is the best part, and making it is just as simple as the rest of the dish. All you need are three ingredients: broth, soy sauce, and a thickener — however, aside from the soy sauce, these ingredients are just as versatile as the vegetables and protein. In fact, between these and the sauce ingredients, you could easily mix and match a stir-fry into a different dish every time you make it.