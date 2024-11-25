A Packet Of Ranch Seasoning Is Roasted Vegetables' Best Friend

Ranch is arguably America's favorite condiment, beloved by both Detroit pizza dippers and crudité-loving hosts, so it only makes sense that we would want to spread this flavor into every aspect of our lives. Something about its creamy, savory taste and mild tang makes it good on just about anything — especially vegetables. For this roasting "recipe," you won't even need a bottle of Hidden Valley ranch dressing because it only relies on the dried seasoning mix. Instead of adding the powdered packet to your bowl of sour cream or mayonnaise, you'll simply shake the seasoning directly on your favorite vegetables before roasting.

The wide range of flavors in a ranch seasoning mix makes it a savory pairing for most vegetables, although there are certainly some cruciferous crunchies that complement the tangy, herby kick especially well. Whether you're using store-bought or creating your own mix from scratch, the flavors consist of dried herbs like parsley and dill, spices, and some sort of tangy element, usually buttermilk powder or citric acid. There are multiple ways to infuse the fan-favorite flavor into your roasted carrots, potatoes, and broccoli. Here's how to whip, toss, dip, and drizzle some more ranch into your life.