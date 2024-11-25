A Packet Of Ranch Seasoning Is Roasted Vegetables' Best Friend
Ranch is arguably America's favorite condiment, beloved by both Detroit pizza dippers and crudité-loving hosts, so it only makes sense that we would want to spread this flavor into every aspect of our lives. Something about its creamy, savory taste and mild tang makes it good on just about anything — especially vegetables. For this roasting "recipe," you won't even need a bottle of Hidden Valley ranch dressing because it only relies on the dried seasoning mix. Instead of adding the powdered packet to your bowl of sour cream or mayonnaise, you'll simply shake the seasoning directly on your favorite vegetables before roasting.
The wide range of flavors in a ranch seasoning mix makes it a savory pairing for most vegetables, although there are certainly some cruciferous crunchies that complement the tangy, herby kick especially well. Whether you're using store-bought or creating your own mix from scratch, the flavors consist of dried herbs like parsley and dill, spices, and some sort of tangy element, usually buttermilk powder or citric acid. There are multiple ways to infuse the fan-favorite flavor into your roasted carrots, potatoes, and broccoli. Here's how to whip, toss, dip, and drizzle some more ranch into your life.
How to ranch your vegetables
You'll first need to decide if you're going with a store-bought ranch mix or a DIY version. Practically speaking, it's easier and cheaper to go with a premade mix rather than buying eight individual items and blending them together. First, coat the vegetables with quality olive oil to ensure maximum stickiness before spreading the seasoning packet on top and giving it all a good shake. Roast as long as the vegetables call for, adding more mix right when they come out of the oven for extra flavor. If you're feeling indulgent, you could also do a ranch butter baste. Simply stir two packets of seasoning into melted butter and toss your veggies in the creamy mixture before baking them in the oven. The butter will caramelize the vegetables, making those Brussels sprouts extra rich and ranch-y.
If you're not satisfied with the level of ranch flavoring after roasting, consider adding the seasoning mix to Greek yogurt for a homemade-ish dip, or simply drizzle your favorite ranch dressing on top before serving. The textures of that savory, crispy vegetable crunch with the creamy contrast of ranch can't be beaten. Even vegans can have fun with this one, as the seasoning mixes don't contain any animal products, and vegan store-bought dressings can be interchanged in any of these recipes.