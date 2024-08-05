Why Does Restaurant Ranch Taste So Much Better Than Store-Bought?

Collectively, we eat a lot of ranch dressing in America. According to a 2020 survey conducted by Statista, over 100 million Americans used at least one bottle of Hidden Valley ranch dressing in the last 30 days from when they were surveyed. And let's face it, ranch works on practically everything. The cool, creamy, tangy condiment is a tasty dipper for pizza, salad, raw veggies, fried chicken, wings, french fries, and almost any other type of fried appetizer.

With us being the connoisseurs that we are, it's not difficult to determine that the ranch we buy at the store in the bottles tastes noticeably different from the ranch we are served at restaurants. The basic explanation is that most eateries aren't using the same squeeze-bottle ranches that we keep in our fridges. They are either making their own, or doctoring up pre-made ranch dressing with other ingredients to make it taste better. MEL Magazine spoke to an Oklahoma-based restaurant server who admitted, "We literally use Hidden Valley Ranch packets to make [our ranch dressing]." And these packets are widely available at many grocery stores. By combining the packet of seasoning with some buttermilk and mayonnaise, you get a result that is much closer to restaurant ranch than any bottled brand.

And, depending on what other additions or enhancers the restaurant may be using in its ranch, it can differ in taste dramatically from one eatery to the next.