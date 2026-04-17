11 Ways To Spice Up A Bland Grain Bowl

Who says that healthy eating has to be boring? If you're looking for a one-bowl meal you can enjoy for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anytime in between, consider incorporating grain bowls into your weekly rotation. The satiating bowls typically start with grains such as quinoa, brown or white rice, or farro, but they're completely customizable. After filling your bowl with a base layer of your preferred grains, the real fun begins. Get creative with a combination of proteins, fresh fruit, and vegetables, and then top it off with a sauce or dressing to bring all of the flavors together.

Making grain bowls is a delicious way to clean out your fridge, or use up last night's leftovers. Additionally, producing tasty grain bowls that are anything but blah is a sneaky way to get kids — and, let's face it, some adults — to eat their veggies.

That said, even with the best culinary intentions, a bland grain concoction is still possible. The beauty of these bowls, however, is that you spice them up any way that your palate desires. With just a sprinkle or dash of the right ingredients, you can instantly upgrade the bowl from boring to crave-worthy. Whether you like your bowls hot or mild, sweet or salty, piled high with produce, or swimming in sauce, you can have it your way with some of these unique upgrades.