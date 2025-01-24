What's The Difference Between Long Or Short Grain Rice?

Rice is among the most common food items you can expect to find in a kitchen pantry, seeing how it's one of the most versatile essentials any home cook (or any kind of cook, for that matter) could have in their kitchen arsenal. As someone who grew up in an Asian household, this couldn't be more true. Every single day and dish, there would be a rice component to it. I pride myself in learning from a young age all the great things about rice: how to cook perfect steamed rice, the best method to reheat it, and of course, the kinds of rice out there.

After all, not all rice is made equal — there's long grain and short grain. Long grain rice and short grain rice each have distinct characteristics and uses. The main differences are texture, cooking methods, and culinary applications. Understanding these crucial differences will help any cook of any level make the best rice dish they can.