We Tried 11 Ways To Reheat Leftover Rice, And This Is The Best Method

Rice is a delicious, nutrient-rich food. It's also cheap as heck, so it's a great food to have on hand at all times. Sometimes, though, you just don't have the time to make a fresh batch, in which case, it's helpful to know how to reheat it well. The same goes for those ubiquitous cartons of white takeout rice, which never seem to get eaten as fast as everything else.

The following methods apply specifically to cooked white rice, which is an easy dish to make. All you do is rinse it, you can season it if you find it bland on its own, and throw it in a pot. Since white rice isn't actually less healthy than brown rice (brown rice is higher in nutrients but also in arsenic), it's perfectly fine to eat it all the time. Note that you can use these strategies on brown, jasmine, and wild rice, as well, but you may need to tweak them to find what works best.

Before learning how to reheat leftover rice to perfection, it's helpful to know how much rice you can make at one time. That way, you can cook a high-quality batch that will last all week. In general, as long as you use the right ratios, you can make a pretty darn big batch of any kind. Look up the ratios online, as they differ by rice variety. For instance, the water to rice ratio is 2 cups to 1 cup for long grain white rice, 2 ¼ to 1 for brown rice, 2 to 1 for jasmine, and so on. You can multiply these out to get the desired amount.