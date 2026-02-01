The Best Time To Grab The Freshest Produce At Your Local Farmers Market
A great trip to the farmers market involves strategy, and that just might be the most rewarding part of the visit. There's a thrill that comes with scouring each table of vegetables and basket of herbs for the best picks. But it also takes time to judge the absolute highest quality parsley and lettuce greens — and if you're not visiting the market that the right time, you might be missing out. Thankfully, Jay Kumar, chef and owner of the Brooklyn restaurant LORE, knows how to navigate a farmers market. He's currently partnering with City Harvest to provide halal meals to those in need during Ramadan, but took a moment to answer a few of our questions on the most effective time to shop. "(Arrive) right when the market opens," says Kumar. "That's when you have the best selection and first access to the freshest produce."
Getting the first pick of farmers market produce means you'll get your choice of everything that's available. You'll be the first eyes on those clusters of fresh herbs (and here's the critical herb mistake that's costing you flavor) and any of that tastiest of lettuce, Appalachian kilt lettuce, that might be available, and you'll get to pick the absolute highest quality produce for your kitchen before anyone else gets to it. "The only downside is the early wake-up — especially after a late night working — but that's easily solved with a strong cup of coffee," notes Kumar.
Tricks to keep farmers market produce fresh until you get it back home
However, even the freshest and most beautiful farmers market produce can turn into a disaster if you don't treat it the right way after purchase. For instance, delicate greens get mashed and broken if you transport them in the same bag as root vegetables. They'll also wilt and start decomposing if they get too hot or there isn't enough air flow. Jay Kumar brings a specific container to farmers markets to keep everything fresh as long as possible. "An insulated cooler is ideal," says Kumar. "I use ice packs or bags of ice and layer in kitchen towels to protect the produce while keeping everything cold and fresh."
An insulated cooler from home customizes the farmers market experience, too, making it feel even more grassroots. Double down on the vibes, bring your own cup for a little coffee to get you started (BYOC is the new BYOB, after all), and enjoy the early morning farmer market sunshine while you pick out the best of the best for your table.