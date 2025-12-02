The Biggest Mistakes People Make With Fresh Herbs
Nothing brightens or adds vibrancy to your dishes or drinks quite like fresh herbs. The fastest way to elevate your recipes, and give them a pop of color and flavor, is to enhance them with just-picked herbs. Each type of herb brings its own unique flavor profile, adding depth, and complexity to a drink or dish. For instance, basil brings a sweet, peppery flavor that's delicious in Italian-inspired recipes, while rosemary is known for its piney, woody taste. In some cases, it may even have a hint of lemon, making it an ideal addition to seafood dishes.
There is a downside to using fresh herbs in your cooking, however: While it's simple to just chop them up, and sprinkle them onto your food, there are recommended ways of handling fresh herbs that make all the difference, and learning those takes a bit of time. For the best flavor, you have to know when to incorporate fresh herbs into a dish or drink, and be careful not to improperly store them. There are rules, but don't let them keep you from enjoying fresh herbs. Instead, embrace them, and know common mistakes before you make them yourself. These tips and tricks will allow you to transform the most basic recipes into something fine dining worthy, all by incorporating fresh herbs.
Not removing rosemary from its stem before consuming it
Stem or no stem? That is the question that comes up when preparing fresh rosemary for dishes. The versatile herb has a bracing, piney flavor that breathes new life into chicken soup, baked chicken, and Mediterranean-style dishes. The taste of fresh rosemary can be a bit pungent, and intense, so it's essential not to overdo it. If you use too much of the aromatic herb, it can easily overpower some of the other, more delicate flavors. One way to ensure that you aren't using a heavy hand is to chop the tender rosemary leaves up into fine pieces, and then sprinkle it into your dish, or over the top of it for a vibrant green color.
While you keep the rosemary leaves on its wood-like stem in some cases, it's generally best to remove them before consuming. Rosemary stems can be tough, and dense, and hard to chew. To easily remove the leaves from the stem, just run your fingers over it from top to bottom. The leaves will snap off, and you can then finely chop them up. If you're preparing a rustic dish, such as a hearty soup or stew, you can leave rosemary on the stem, and include it in a bouquet garni, which is a bundle of herbs used for infusing broths, sauces, and gravies with fresh flavor. After the dish is done cooking, you can just remove the bouquet, and toss it in the garbage.
Over-muddling herbs for cocktails
Muddling is a technique used primarily by bartenders when infusing cocktails and other specialty drinks with fresh herbs, but it's also sometimes used during the cooking process. When herbs are muddled, their natural essential oils are released to infuse liquid, such as alcohol or lemonade, with an intense burst of flavor. Some types of drinks rely on freshly muddled herbs to give them their signature flavor. Muddling amplifies the mint note in mojitos, and the basil in a gin basil smash. In addition to herbs, citrus fruit peels are also often muddled to extract their essential oils. These often work in tandem with the muddled herbs.
There is such a thing as overdoing a good thing, and muddling is no exception. So, what happens if you over-muddle fresh herbs? When you get a little too overzealous with a muddler, which is a basic bar tool, you may end up with an unpleasant taste in your mouth. This is because, when a delicate herb such as lavender or thyme is crushed and bruised, it can release bitter oils. To use the perfect amount of pressure, place the herbs in the bottom of a sturdy, thick-walled glass or cocktail shaker, and pour a bit of simple syrup or another type of liquid over the herbs. Use the muddler to put gentle pressure on the herbs with a slight twisting motion, just until you smell the aroma.
Using the wrong herbs for your recipes
Although many fresh herbs can be considered tasty by culinary standards, that doesn't mean that they all work in harmony with every dish or drink. Knowing the proper herbs to use in each recipe makes all the difference in the final product. The good news is that you don't have to be a professional chef to figure out which herbs work best in which dish, and you can also get creative when adding them to your food. Everyone knows that basil is traditionally used in Italian dishes, such as spaghetti and lasagna, but it also adds a refreshingly surprising twist to lemonade, and even ice cream, if you're adventurous. Other perfect pairings include roasted cauliflower with thyme or parsley, squash with marjoram or oregano, and potatoes with rosemary.
Herbs fall into two main categories: soft and leafy, and woody and hardy. The first group includes more delicate herbs such as parsley, basil, cilantro, and mint; these are ideal for everything from Asian to Mediterranean dishes. The second group is known for including herbs that feature an intense, robust flavor, and thick stems; these include rosemary, lavender, thyme, and sage. These herbs are frequently used in soups and stews, where they can simmer for a while, or on roasted meats. In some cases, sweeter herbs such as lavender won't work well in more savory recipes, while some stronger-flavored herbs, like fennel, may overpower delicate dishes.
Overcooking fresh herbs
One of the things that make fresh herbs so valuable within the culinary world is their ability to add a liveliness, and a vitality that their dried counterparts cannot. When using fresh herbs in your recipes, it's essential to preserve this freshness, and avoid overcooking them. Depending on what type of herb you're using, you may notice a few different adverse reactions to cooking it for too long, or exposing it to high heat for too long. The oils released in some herbs may taste bitter when overcooked, while other herbs may lose potency. When it comes to fresh herbs, a longer cooking time doesn't always equal a stronger, more desirable flavor.
In general, you can cook sturdy, robust herbs with thicker leaves, and stems, such as rosemary or lavender, longer than their more delicate cousins. Many heartier herbs can withstand higher heat for longer periods of time without becoming unsavory. In fact, their flavors may even be enhanced when exposed to additional time on the stove, or in the oven. Meanwhile, contrarily, herbs that feature softer leaves, such as parsley or basil, work best when added at the end of the cooking process. Some herbs — we're looking at you, cilantro — shouldn't be cooked at all, and instead make delicious garnishes.
Chopping herbs with the wrong tools and techniques
After you've determined which type of herb will best complement your dish, it's time to figure out how to chop it. When preparing delicate herbs for cooking, it's essential not to compromise their integrity, and possibly even their flavor, by using a heavy hand. If your greens look a bit wilted, and past their prime, you can revive them by trimming their stems, and placing the ends in water for a few minutes. After doing this, or giving them a rinse in water, be sure to thoroughly pat the herbs dry with a paper towel or clean cloth before chopping. If the herbs are damp at all during the chopping process, you may be left with a mushy mess.
Next, choose a sharp knife, and gather all of your herbs into a compact roll so that you can cut them at once. To avoid bruising the herb leaves and stems, cut them using a slicing motion, rather than chopping up and down. If you are using larger leaves, such as basil or cilantro, as a pretty garnish, consider chopping them chiffonade style, which produces an eye-catching ribbon effect. Alternatively, you can learn how to bruise herbs just before adding them to soup so the flavors really pop. And, either way, you'll want to use up leftover herb stems like a pro.
Not freezing leftover herbs in ice cube trays
If you've been searching for the perfect way to store extra herbs from your garden, look no further than your ice cube trays. When your herb garden is flourishing at the end of summer, and you don't want all of those delicious greens to go to waste, you can easily freeze them to enjoy all autumn and winter long. Once they're frozen, and stored in your freezer correctly, they'll still taste fresh, and flavorful when thawed. The only difference between fresh and frozen herbs is that the latter may be somewhat limp, and wilted looking, which makes them better for cooking than garnishing.
You can freeze a wide variety of herbs, including chives, dill, parsley, lemon balm, mint, and tarragon, depending on what you have on hand. Freezing the herbs in a bit of water in an ice cube tray will give you the perfect proportions for using in recipes. To prepare the herbs for freezing, chop them as if you were going to use them immediately, then sprinkle them into individual ice cube tray squares covered halfway with water. After the herbs are frozen solid, fill the squares up to the top with water. After they freeze again, pop them out into plastic storage bags, and label them with the date. You can freeze only one type of herb per square, or make your own special blends for use in specific recipes, such as basil and oregano for spaghetti sauce.
Storing herbs incorrectly
Maybe your garden produced herbs faster than you could eat them, or you bought too many herbs at your local farmers market, and now need a way to keep them fresh for a few days. In either scenario, it's important to correctly store your fresh herbs so you can enjoy them before they spoil. There are a few different storage solutions you can try, and a handful that won't work. The worst thing you can do is keep your freshly cut herbs on the countertop with no moisture. The result will be wilted, dried-out greens that you won't want to use (but fortunately, there are ways to make the most out of wilted herbs.)
To keep soft herbs like parsley, basil or cilantro fresh for a week or two, begin by trimming their stems, and removing any dead or yellowing leaves. Next, fill the bottom of a glass jar or cup with water, and then insert the herbs into it, making sure the bases of the stems are fully submerged. You can then cover the jar or cup with a plastic bag, and store the herbs this way on your counter or refrigerator. For hardier herbs with sturdy stems, like thyme or rosemary, simply roll them up in a damp paper towel, place them into a zip-top plastic bag, and store the bundle in the refrigerator. If you replace the damp towel every few days, the herbs should stay fresh up to two weeks.
Being afraid to experiment with herbs in your dishes and drinks
We all know that herbs like oregano and basil beautifully complement Italian dishes such as eggplant parmesan, and lasagna, but many fresh herb combinations don't get the recognition that they deserve. If you have access to an abundance of fresh herbs in your garden, or like to purchase them at your grocery store or farmers market, it's time to get creative in the kitchen. Use the herbs as culinary inspiration when adding them to unexpected drinks, and dishes both savory and sweet. Not only will the fresh herbs infuse the recipes with lively flavor, but they'll add a pop of vibrant color as well.
Some fun, unexpected ways to use fresh herbs include on sandwiches, and in salads. Whip up a summer garden salad filled with greens, add just-picked produce such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, and top it all with a sprinkling of chopped herbs like sweet and peppery basil, earthy rosemary, or spicy chives. Use fresh herbs to add flavor to tofu, and other vegan and vegetarian dishes, such as tabbouleh, couscous or rice pilaf.
One common herb that can be especially exciting to experiment with is lavender; it's just as at home in the kitchen as it is in your bathroom. For instance, try sprinkling some fresh lavender leaves into your egg salad for a spring-inspired lunchtime treat, or use it to infuse lemonade with a hint of floral flavor.
Not using herbs to make infused oils
One use of fresh herbs that may be overlooked is infused oils. Infusing basic oils with your favorite herbs can immediately transform them into flavor enhancers worthy of high-end gourmet food markets, and restaurants. During the infusion process, the herbs' natural essential oils are released into the oil, giving it an intense flavor, and delicious aroma. You can create potent herbal elixirs that may be used for culinary purposes, and even body care. If you want to use herb-infused oil in your dishes, start with a high-quality oil such as extra virgin olive, avocado, or cold-pressed macadamia. Carrier oils such as sweet almond or jojoba work best for herb-infused body care products.
To being the infusion process, fill a glass canning jar with the fresh herb or herbs of your choice, like a combination of lavender and mint, and cover them with the oil of your choice. Cover the jar tightly with a lid, and store it in a sunny place, such as on a countertop or windowsill, for two to three weeks. This should be enough time for the essential oils to release into the oil. Strain the herbs with a metal strainer or cheesecloth, and then pour the clear oil into a clean glass jar.
Being afraid to incorporate herbs into sweet recipes
You may associate fresh herbs with just savory recipes, such as roasted meat, vegetables, soups or stews, but they can also complement many desserts surprisingly well. One herb that works in a wide range of sweet treats is tarragon, which lends a gently sweet anise note to cakes, cookies, and other goodies. Its subtle flavor, which is similar to licorice, has an almost vanilla-like quality as well. Try incorporating fresh tarragon into your favorite desserts, such as ice cream or strawberry shortcake, or use it to infuse homemade whipped cream for an unexpected herbal accent.
Other delicious ideas to try include fresh fruit and chocolate with a sprinkle of rosemary, a lavender glaze drizzled over scones, and delicate rose ice cream that offers a botanical twist on a classic treat. You can also infuse fresh herbs into simple syrups to flavor homemade iced tea, lemonades, and even iced coffee. Additionally, chopped fresh herbs make a pretty garnish on cheesecakes, sweet breads, and meringue pies.
Failing to garnish drinks with fresh herbs
Nothing says summer like sipping a creative blended cocktail, or a tall glass of iced tea or lemonade garnished with fresh herbs. Not only will the lively herbs add vibrant color to the drinks, but they'll infuse them with flavor as well. You can muddle your herbs into the drink using a muddler, or easily sweeten beverages with an herb-infused simple syrup. Finish the presentation with a matching herb garnish made by sprinkling the leaves of a soft herb, such as basil or cilantro, over the top of the glass, or inserting the woody stem of a hardier herb like rosemary or thyme into the drink.
Some winning ways to incorporate fresh herbs into your drinks include adding lavender to lemonade, using mint to make a mojito or julep, putting dill in a cucumber gin fizz, adding rosemary to a lemon spritzer, and combining sage with grapefruit for a sparkling mocktail. Fresh herbs like lemon balm and chamomile also make the best sweet tea.