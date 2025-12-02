The Biggest Mistakes People Make With Fresh Herbs

Nothing brightens or adds vibrancy to your dishes or drinks quite like fresh herbs. The fastest way to elevate your recipes, and give them a pop of color and flavor, is to enhance them with just-picked herbs. Each type of herb brings its own unique flavor profile, adding depth, and complexity to a drink or dish. For instance, basil brings a sweet, peppery flavor that's delicious in Italian-inspired recipes, while rosemary is known for its piney, woody taste. In some cases, it may even have a hint of lemon, making it an ideal addition to seafood dishes.

There is a downside to using fresh herbs in your cooking, however: While it's simple to just chop them up, and sprinkle them onto your food, there are recommended ways of handling fresh herbs that make all the difference, and learning those takes a bit of time. For the best flavor, you have to know when to incorporate fresh herbs into a dish or drink, and be careful not to improperly store them. There are rules, but don't let them keep you from enjoying fresh herbs. Instead, embrace them, and know common mistakes before you make them yourself. These tips and tricks will allow you to transform the most basic recipes into something fine dining worthy, all by incorporating fresh herbs.