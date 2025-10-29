How To Make The Most Out Of Wilted Herbs
You can substitute dried herbs for fresh ones if you aren't concerned about boosting the visual appeal of a dish, but when you want to add a pop of vibrant color, only fresh will do. The problem with fresh herbs is that it doesn't take much time for the rest of the bunch to lose its luster. Folks often view wilted herbs as a sad remnant of a once-beautiful ingredient destined for the trash, but according to chef Marcus Samuelsson, that's the wrong perspective.
The Takeout spoke with Samuelsson during the New York City Wine & Food Festival at the Seaport, and he explained that while fresh herbs get put on a pedestal, wilted herbs aren't as useless as many assume. "The only time you think about the beauty of the herbs is really if that's the finishing herb on top of something, right? On top of the fish or on top of the dessert or whatever," he said. "It's a finishing, very often micro, very often ripped herb." While a pretty green garnish can certainly give a dish some contrast and personality, fresh herbs don't necessarily lose their zesty flavor when they start to look a bit tired.
"I think in any other scenario, it's great if you have some herbs that are a little bit over," Samuelsson shared, adding, "The herb-nature-ness and the herbiness of it is not gone." Don't be fooled by their appearance — just because herbs are wilted doesn't mean they're expired. There are plenty of ways to use them up if you get creative.
How to use wilted herbs
Some folks assume you can "fix" wilted herbs by shocking them in an ice bath, similar to how you can breathe new life into lettuce when it gets droopy. Marcus Samuelsson indicated that this works in some cases, but it may not be the best way to use them up. He said, "Ice can definitely firm up an herb, but if it's too wilted, you're probably better off just blending and using it in a pesto or sauce scenario," offering the suggestion of a chimichurri sauce.
The one thing Samuelsson was adamant about was that wilted herbs should never be viewed as something to be cast into the garbage just because they don't look as pretty as they once did. "Put them in a blender, in a pesto, in a marinade for a fish; it doesn't matter. You know what I mean?" he said. "It's just you don't want that wiltedness on top of something."
Another clever way to make the most out of wilted herbs is by using them in an easy infused oil. Blanch droopy, tender herbs in boiling water, then quickly cool them in an ice bath. Once completely dried, toss them in a blender with a neutral oil (or a more potent extra virgin olive oil) and blend until the texture is consistent. Then strain out the plant material using cheesecloth. Put the strained oil in an airtight container or freeze it in an ice cube tray for later use.