How To Make The Most Out Of Wilted Herbs

You can substitute dried herbs for fresh ones if you aren't concerned about boosting the visual appeal of a dish, but when you want to add a pop of vibrant color, only fresh will do. The problem with fresh herbs is that it doesn't take much time for the rest of the bunch to lose its luster. Folks often view wilted herbs as a sad remnant of a once-beautiful ingredient destined for the trash, but according to chef Marcus Samuelsson, that's the wrong perspective.

The Takeout spoke with Samuelsson during the New York City Wine & Food Festival at the Seaport, and he explained that while fresh herbs get put on a pedestal, wilted herbs aren't as useless as many assume. "The only time you think about the beauty of the herbs is really if that's the finishing herb on top of something, right? On top of the fish or on top of the dessert or whatever," he said. "It's a finishing, very often micro, very often ripped herb." While a pretty green garnish can certainly give a dish some contrast and personality, fresh herbs don't necessarily lose their zesty flavor when they start to look a bit tired.

"I think in any other scenario, it's great if you have some herbs that are a little bit over," Samuelsson shared, adding, "The herb-nature-ness and the herbiness of it is not gone." Don't be fooled by their appearance — just because herbs are wilted doesn't mean they're expired. There are plenty of ways to use them up if you get creative.