The Ratio To Use When Substituting Dried Herbs For Fresh Ones

Aromatic herbs like Mediterranean basil and the fresh thyme Giada De Laurentiis uses to upgrade lemon bars add that wow factor that sets good food apart from an elevated culinary showstopper. But sometimes you just don't have them around. It's easy to assume that all those handy-dandy dried versions sitting in your spice rack could do the same job in a pinch, but not so fast. While it appears to be a simple swap, substituting dried herbs for fresh isn't as straightforward as it may seem.

We asked two executive chefs to tell us how to use the two interchangeably. One said he steers clear of manipulating recipes that way because of the stark difference between them. Arnold Myint, executive chef and owner of International Market 2.0, said, "I don't think I've ever subbed dry with fresh." However, Derek Piva, executive chef at Tu Tu' Tun, is a bit more flexible when it comes to swapping dried herbs for raw. "As a general rule, when substituting dried herbs for fresh, use ⅓ the amount."

Myint's reasoning stems from how he conceptualizes his cuisine. "My use of dry herbs is very intentional, and I don't feel like recipes that interchange the two options are even comparable." That doesn't mean he never uses fresh. "I have specific recipes that use each style." Piva elaborated on why using a ⅓ ratio is crucial when he replaces dry with fresh. "Dried herbs are more concentrated," he said. "But not all herbs translate well."