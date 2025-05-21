You Won't Find One Divisive Herb In Ina Garten's Recipes

Beloved for her oh-so-chill demeanor, foolproof recipes, and no-fuss approach to entertaining, Ina Garten (aka the Barefoot Contessa) has never been shy about her culinary preferences. One ingredient she's famously not a fan of? Cilantro. In fact, she's gone so far as to say, "Not now. Not ever." And she's not alone. Julia Child once told Larry King the herb had a "dead taste." But these famous chefs' distaste for cilantro isn't about picky eating — it's rooted in science, sensory perception, and even genetics.

For people who love cilantro, it lends a bright, citrusy note that lifts salsas, curries, and salads. For others, like Garten, cilantro tastes like soap. This polarizing herb splits opinion like few others can and scientists have been exploring why for years. The divide over cilantro typically comes down to a genetic quirk. In 2012, researchers identified a genetic variant near the OR6A2 gene that's associated with perceiving cilantro's flavor as soapy or foul. If you have this gene variant, it's likely that cilantro triggers a less-than-appetizing response in your brain.

Beyond genetics, culture plays a role. In cuisines where cilantro is a staple (Mexican, Indian, Vietnamese, or Thai) people are often introduced to the herb early and regularly, which can reduce aversion. But if you didn't grow up with it (or have a strong genetic sensitivity), it might be difficult to ever warm up to it.