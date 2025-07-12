The Fresh Herb Giada De Laurentiis Uses To Elevate Lemon Bars
When thinking about lemon bars, the dessert's signature sweet-tart flavor and velvety texture always come to mind. It's impossible to imagine these delectable slices without their zesty taste. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has found a way to enhance the lemon bar's flavor without taking away its lemony appeal. Her secret ingredient? Fresh thyme. Although thyme may not be the most obvious choice for such a tasty dessert, the herb actually complements the lemon's brightness.
"One of my favorite lemon bar recipes has thyme all throughout," the former Food Network star told Chowhound. "I like the way it's earthy and a bit floral but doesn't overpower the lemon either." In her recipe, she uses 2 tablespoons of thyme, combining it with the dry ingredients so the flavor is evenly distributed throughout the bar. Do take note that De Laurentiis prefers fresh and not dried thyme for this recipe to really infuse the herb's distinct flavor into the baked dessert.
Why Giada De Laurentiis' thyme lemon bars are so good
Giada De Laurentiis first introduced her lemon bar recipe on her Food Network show "Giada at Home." She has since revamped the dessert, which is more like a tender, lemon-flavored cookie rather than lemon custard held in a crust. Her thoughtful additions elevate the flavor of the dessert even more. For instance, after chopping the fresh thyme and before adding it to the mixture of ingredients, she likes to massage the herb with sugar to really bring out its essential oils and taste. This way, thyme's distinct flavor will be evident in every bite.
Another tweak she made is adding a lemon glaze as a final touch to the bars. The tangy glaze is made of fresh lemon juice and powdered sugar. She adds it once the lemon bar is baked, pouring it on top and letting it sit for at least an hour at room temperature or until the glaze hardens. The result makes De Laurentiis' lemon bar so indulgent, with lots of sweet and tangy lemon flavor and a satisfying herbal undertone from the thyme.
No thyme? These substitutes work just as well
While thyme is Giada De Laurentiis' herb of choice for elevating lemon bars, you don't have to skip her recipe if you don't have it on hand. A few other plants from your herb garden can deliver the same sensory experience without overpowering the dessert's signature zesty flavor. For instance, you can go for fresh rosemary. Chop finely and follow the same directions for the recipe. Rosemary's piney flavor will add a different taste to the slices that may be stronger than thyme but still harmonious with the citrus. If you've tried rosemary lemon water before, then you already know that these two ingredients work so well together.
Another option De Laurentiis suggested is lavender, but she stresses caution when using it. "It adds a very delicate flavor when used with restraint," she said. The key to substituting thyme with lavender is moderation, since using too much of it can make the dessert taste like a bar of soap. To be safe, use lavender-infused butter instead. Not only will this impart just a subtle hint of the herb to the bars, but, as with other compound butters on the market, it can also ensure that the flavor is distributed more evenly. Regardless of which of the three herbs you choose, you are guaranteed to enjoy a lemon bar that's beyond your typical slice.
Static Media owns and operates Chowhound and The Takeout.