The Fresh Herb Giada De Laurentiis Uses To Elevate Lemon Bars

While thyme is Giada De Laurentiis' herb of choice for elevating lemon bars, you don't have to skip her recipe if you don't have it on hand. A few other plants from your herb garden can deliver the same sensory experience without overpowering the dessert's signature zesty flavor. For instance, you can go for fresh rosemary. Chop finely and follow the same directions for the recipe. Rosemary's piney flavor will add a different taste to the slices that may be stronger than thyme but still harmonious with the citrus. If you've tried rosemary lemon water before, then you already know that these two ingredients work so well together.

Another option De Laurentiis suggested is lavender, but she stresses caution when using it. "It adds a very delicate flavor when used with restraint," she said. The key to substituting thyme with lavender is moderation, since using too much of it can make the dessert taste like a bar of soap. To be safe, use lavender-infused butter instead. Not only will this impart just a subtle hint of the herb to the bars, but, as with other compound butters on the market, it can also ensure that the flavor is distributed more evenly. Regardless of which of the three herbs you choose, you are guaranteed to enjoy a lemon bar that's beyond your typical slice.

