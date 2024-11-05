Fresh Herbs Are Simply Magic In Your Sweet Tea
Sweet tea has been a staple of the American South since the 1800s. This cold drink was perfect for fighting off the region's intense summer heat, and eventually spread throughout the country. The recipe is pretty simple: Steep several bags of (usually black) tea in a glass jar, add a sweetener like sugar, take out the bags, and let the drink cool. Many people make the mistake of adding the sugar after the tea has been infused, but the trick is to actually put it at the bottom of the jar and then pour the boiling water on top of it. This guarantees that the sugar fully dissolves in the tea instead of dropping to the bottom, which makes constant stirring necessary.
As much as we love a classic sweet tea recipe, we're also fans of food evolving in delicious ways. For cold tea, this evolution is obvious: adding fresh herbs. Herbal tea typically calls for dried herbs because using fresh ones requires larger quantities and longer steeping time. Dried herbs can also be stored for many months. However, fresh herbs give your tea a hint of, well, freshness that is perfect for a cold drink enjoyed in the summer. Given its almost universal popularity, mint is probably the best herb to use. You can also add sage, lemon balm, rosemary, chamomile, or lavender. Anything edible in your garden is fair game, so don't be scared to experiment.
Other ingredients to add to your sweet tea
You don't even have to stop at herbs. Spices, bush flowers, or fruits can take your sweet tea to another level. Follow the footsteps of Princess Diana, who loved rose petal tea, and add petals from fragrant flowers to the infusion. As with their herbal counterparts, flower petals will give more depth to the tea and serve a decorative function. This makes them perfect for when you're hosting a party. Citrus peels also go well with iced tea, counteracting and balancing the drink's sweetness. All you have to do is save some orange or lemon peels after they have been squeezed and washed and then add them to the tea jar. You can always slice up fresh citrus fruits and use them to garnish glasses.
A more unconventional twist for sweet tea would be to add spices like ginger, turmeric, or cinnamon. This approach is definitely not for everyone, but it's a good way to add an unexpected hint of sweet spice to the drink. We recommend using fresh spices or, in the case of cinnamon, sticks. Powdered spices simply won't have the same effect. Pro tip: Try to crush or rub your herbs, petals, or spices just a bit to release their aroma and enhance their flavor even more. Once you've tried this new version of sweet tea, you'll happily peruse through your garden to see what other delicious ingredients you can add to it.