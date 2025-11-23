Do This With Herbs Just Before Adding Them To Soup So The Flavors Pop The Hardest

If your homemade soup is bland, or if you're hoping to upgrade canned soup, the answer is often to add more herbs. This can be as simple as a garnish, but the addition of basil or rosemary can add a lot of complex flavors and aromas to a simple soup. Are you bruising your herbs, though? This doesn't mean punching them, or at least not literally. Bruising an herb refers to breaking the herb down in a way that releases its scents and flavors. Bruising isn't always recommended in recipes, so we spoke to Morgan Peaceman, recipe blogger and content creator at Nomaste Hungry, about herb bruising basics.

According to Peaceman, "Bruising herbs does in fact enhance the flavor of the herbs in the soup as it releases the oils from the herb itself. For example, rubbing rosemary, basil, or thyme allows those oils to become fragrant which is why your fingers tend to smell like the herb you touched afterwards." Bruising works because all of these herbs have oils inside them which won't necessarily come out just by chopping them. By deliberately smashing, bending, or flattening herbs, you break down the plant's cells and release those flavors. When you add them into your soup, those flavorful oils blend into it.